How long will Best Buy Black Friday sale go on? Dates revealed

Best Buy Announces Early Start for 2025 Black Friday Sales (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Best Buy has unveiled its complete shopping plan for the 2025 holidays. Early Black Friday promotions are already available from October 31, and according to the recently published retailer calendar, the month of November will be brimming with a succession of promotions that will lead up to the holiday season.

The early Black Friday sale will last from October 31 to November 19 and will provide shoppers with an advantage on the holiday deals. After this, the entire sale of the Best Buy Black Friday will actually take place on Thursday, November 20, a week before Thanksgiving.

The 2025 holiday plan of Best Buy has four significant promotion periods:

Early Black Friday Sale: October 31 – November 19

Black Friday Sale: November 20 – November 29

Cyber Monday Sale: November 30 – December 1

Last-Minute Savings: December 15 – December 24

Although the retailer has not provided details regarding the specific products that will be part of the line-up this year, the promotions carried out during Black Friday last year can provide an idea of what customers can possibly expect.

What to expect from Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals

Best Buy also had a good deal on its Apple products, televisions, headphones, and large appliances in 2024. The same trends can be expected in the current year, as the discount deals may be focused on the older devices and models. The products that can be subjected to price cuts might include the Apple Watch Series 10 and the 10th-generation iPad, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Traditionally, early Black Friday deals have allowed customers to receive discounts on out-of-date technology, the largest of which is usually reserved for the main Black Friday sale. These previous offers can be tempting to customers who are not interested in the newest models of televisions. TCL and Hisense are among the brands that frequently featured in the early deals category of Best Buy, with competitive prices on some of their models.

With the beginning of the holiday shopping season, the early adoption of the promotional timeline of Best Buy enables customers to plan their shopping early enough. More information regarding individual deals will be made later.