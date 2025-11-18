Who did Trump call "Miss Piggy"?

ZEBULON, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia. Trump is campaigning across Georgia today as he and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attempt to win over swing state voters. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In conversation with the press on Air Force One last week (on November 14), President Trump was heard calling a reporter "Piggy," which has reignited his infamous use of this phrase back in the 90s.

According to a BBC article from 2016, Trump used to call Alicia Machado "Miss Piggy" after she won the title of Miss Universe in 1996. Back in the day, the President was a co-owner of the organization that held the global competition.

Machado, who was 19 when she won the title, gained a little weight in a year following the contest, and was highly criticized by Trump for that. In a video the former Miss Universe posted in 2016, as part of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign against Trump, she said:

"He was overwhelming. I was very scared of him. He'd yell at me all the time. He'd tell me: 'You look ugly' or 'You look fat'. Sometimes he'd 'play' with me and say: 'Hello, Miss Piggy', 'Hello, Miss Housekeeping'."

Machado also recounted an incident where Trump brought in reporters to watch her workout session. Making things worse, he made comments about her weight following the media interaction, saying about her in an interview:

"She weighed 118 pounds or 117 pounds (53kg) and she went up to 160 or 170 (72kg to 77kg). So this is somebody who likes to eat."

Recalling the interview, Alicia expressed how it made her feel "humiliating," as if she were "a lab rat". Trump's comments had invited multiple jokes of "the Fat Miss Universe" at her, causing her such pain and trauma that she ended up struggling with eating disorders.

Hillary Clinton brought up Trump's "piggy" comment during a 2016 televised debate

Trump's "Miss Piggy" comments from the 1990s were first brought up by his competing candidate in the 2016 presidential campaign - Mrs. Hillary Clinton. In a televised debate with Trump, Clinton said about him:

"This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said that women don't deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men. And one of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest. He loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them."

The Democratic presidential nominee continued:

"And he called this woman 'Miss Piggy.' Then he called her 'Miss Housekeeping,' because she was Latina. Donald, she has a name. Her name is Alicia Machado. And she has become a US citizen and you can bet she is going to vote this November."

Apparently, Clinton's comments about Alicia Machado got under Donald Trump's skin, who brought it up in conversation with Fox and Friends the following morning. He called the former Miss Universe "the absolute worst," and accused Machado of gaining "a massive amount of weight," adding:

"Hillary went back into the years and she found this – this was many years ago – and found the girl, and talked about her like she was Mother Teresa, and it wasn’t quite that way, and that’s okay, Hillary has to do what she has to do."

Alicia Machado was originally a Venezuelan, who became a US citizen in August 2016.

Despite Clinton bringing up Machado, the Democratic nominee couldn't defeat Trump in the elections.