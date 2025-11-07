“why do we think he dipped out like that?”: Internet reacts as RFK Jr “flees” scene after man collapses in Oval Office

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A moment of tension that unfolded in the White House on Thursday became a widespread online discussion topic after a man fainted during a press briefing in the Oval Office, with many people on social media questioning the reaction of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The event in question, which was organized by President Donald Trump, was intended to announce a new program with pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to reduce the prices of their drugs for obesity, Zepbound and Wegovy.

However, in the middle of the press briefing, chaos broke out as a man, said to be Garden Findlay on social media later on, suddenly collapsed next to the president's desk.

The short but alarming incident was enough for online viewers to question whether Kennedy Jr. had actually exited the room. A couple of video clips shared on X seemed to show him running toward the exit as the man dropped, provoking criticism that he had run out of the room.

People were also quick to defend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as they pointed out that he made way for the white house medics to assist and or went in search of a chair for the person to sit.

More about the incident as white house clarifies rumors and doubts

The White House quickly acted to clean up the mess. Press Secretary Kush Desai responded to the issue on X, saying, "The Secretary rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man."

Desai noted that Kennedy did not leave the room altogether, but he moved to get help, which he was prompted to do as part of standard safety protocols.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said in a statement that the man was not to be an employee of Novo Nordisk. He fainted and received quick and immediate attention.

"During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay," she said.

Novo Nordisk issued its own statement clarifying the man’s identity amid some confusion online.

"CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were the only two Novo Nordisk representatives in the Oval Office," the company told Newsweek.

After a brief break, President Trump came back to the press conference and thanked the medical staff for their aid, and assured reporters that the man was okay. “We’re glad he’s doing fine,” he said, before promptly going back to talking about drug pricing reform.