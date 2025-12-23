Who was Tatyana Remley? Equestrian and socialite reportedly dies in San Diego

Tatyana Remley died at 45 in San Diego (Image via Facebook/Tatyana Remley)

Tatyana Remley, 45, a socialite and equestrian from California, died in San Diego last week on Thursday, December 18, the Daily Mail reported. Tatyana’s estranged husband and tech entrepreneur, Mark Remley, confirmed the news of her passing to the outlet on Monday.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to self-harm. Reader's discretion is advised.

For those unaware, the late 45-year-old was a resident of the La Jolla neighborhood in San Diego. She was known for her luxurious lifestyle and marriage to Mark Remley. The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2011, before splitting in 2023 and filing for divorce. Mark and Tatyana Remley were also known for producing the short-lived horse show “Valitar in Del Mar” in 2012.

They also appeared together in the provocative Showtime docuseries Naked SNCTM. However, Tatyana made headlines in August 2023 after she was charged in a murder-for-hire case involving her estranged husband. Later that year, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison, according to NBC San Diego.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office’s online records list the late California woman’s case under number 2025-03492. According to the Daily Mail, she died outside the Princess Pub & Grille in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego. Furthermore, the online records show “suicide” as the manner of her death.

Tatyana Remley reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head. According to a media release from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, the case summary reads:

“The decedent was witnessed to sustain a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a public area. 911 was activated and first responders initiated resuscitative efforts to no avail with death being pronounced on scene.”

She reportedly died around 9:00 pm local time on Thursday, according to Daily Mail.

Tatyana Remley had reportedly Facetimed her estranged husband to complain about her date

Mark Remley confirmed his wife’s passing in a recent chat with the Daily Mail on Monday. The entrepreneur shared that Tatyana had called him before her death on Thursday to complain about the person she was with at the time. He recounted:

“She FaceTimed me while in the bathroom stall and told me, ‘I’m with this guy and he’s being a jerk,’ I told her to just leave.”

Mark continued:

“I told her, ‘Do you have this, because I can send help if you need it. I can call 911 if you’re in trouble.’ She answered, ‘No, I got this.’ She hung up and that was our last conversation.”

Tatyana was previously arrested in July 2023 for firearms-related charges. North Coastal Sheriff's Station deputies allegedly found three firearms and ammunition in her possession after arriving at her residence following a house fire report.

Later, the investigators received the information that Tatyana Remley was “attempting to hire someone to kill her estranged husband.” According to a media release from Sthe an Diego County Sheriff’s Office:

“On August 2, Tatyana Remley met with an undercover Sheriff's Detective. She provided detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed. Remley brought three additional firearms and U.S. currency as a down payment for the murder. Remley was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.”

In December 2023, Tatyana pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire plot charge. She got released earlier this year and continued to post on social media. In one of her last Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Remley advocated for suicide prevention. She addressed her viewers and said:

“I want to talk about suicide. Also, I want to talk about relationships and I want to talk about how beautiful life is.”

She continued:

“First of all, what do you really want in life? Dreams do come true. You just have to believe in them. Most people don’t. You want a big-a** house, you’ll get it. You want a big-a** yacht, you’ll get it. Or maybe that doesn’t matter. Maybe you just want true love, you’ll get it. You’ll get whatever you want.”

Tatyana Remley added:

“But the secret is to believe in yourself. Love yourself. No matter what someone does to you, no matter how hurt you get, Don’t matter how many times you get destroyed. It doesn’t matter, that’s on them, that’s not on you. No matter what, love yourself, put your head up and say, ‘They’re losers,’ you’re not.”

She admitted to having tried taking her own life multiple times in the past and claimed to be thankful that she was not successful. She concluded her video with the message, “live life, have fun, f*** it,” while asserting that she loved all of her viewers.