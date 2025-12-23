Will Target be open on Christmas eve? Store hours and everything to know (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Thursday, December 25, 2025 changes the normal operations in many businesses due to Christmas Day. Shoppers scramble along aisles picking the last minute items, be it a gift or groceries. Checking ahead is one way of saving time, particularly when holidays replace regular patterns. Target has already published its list of that day, and it allows the visitors to plan according to modified openings. When shops switch their hours, it will be easier to know about it.

Will Target be open on Christmas eve?

Customers can buy stuff on Christmas Eve, December 24, from Target. Though shops likely won't stay open as long as they normally do. Some may shut sooner than regular days, since holiday timing shifts how long locations run. Because every place - city, suburb, type of shop - can differ, checking ahead helps avoid surprises later.

However, Target will be closed on Christmas Day. This isn't new - it’s how they’ve always done things. Workers get the day free because family time matters. Even so, crowds build up in the days before. Shoppers fill carts with wrapping paper, candles, coffee mugs. Lights for the porch show up too. So do last-minute baking pans.

Check Target's website, app, or check local stores near the holiday for up-to-date details. Planning your trip ahead of time - especially if you're heading out on Christmas Eve - makes a difference. Knowing store hours early cuts down on rush-hour tension during one of retail's peak moments. Things tend to move smoother when you're not racing the clock.

