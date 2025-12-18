Was Michelea Ponce arrested? Chico police department addresses viral Target elderly abuse video as outrage intensifies

The Target logo is displayed at a Target store on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Michelea Ponce, a resident of Orland, California, filmed a video of herself confronting an elderly Target employee at a Chico outlet, which went viral. Netizens criticized the way in which Ponce rudely objected to the Target employee’s ‘Freedom T-shirt,’ which also included the name of Charlie Kirk written on it.

Ponce was not arrested for her viral interaction with the Target employee. The Chico Police Department recently provided citizens with an update on their investigation into the incident and shared that Ponce did not commit any criminal actions. The department stated on Facebook,

“The Chico Police Department was made aware of the video circulating social media on Tuesday, December 16 and immediately made proactive contact with Target. Upon confirmation that this incident occurred at the Chico location, we initiated an investigation.”

The Chico Police Department also provided an insight into First Amendment protections:

“As a law enforcement organization, we have an obligation to uphold the United States Constitution. Specific to this incident, the First Amendment provides various protections related to the freedom of expression. An individual’s ability to express themselves can be thought of as a spectrum- with free speech on one end and criminal conduct at the other end of the continuum. After a careful review of the available facts and speaking with the Target employee involved, we have determined that the actions of the woman recording the video do not meet the threshold for criminal acts.”

The department also stated that the incident did not warrant the filing of criminal charges. At the same time, the police department shared caution:

“While we recognize that this topic is emotionally charged, our role is to evaluate whether or not any criminal conduct occurred during the incident. As a result, there are no criminal charges appropriate to file in this case. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the longstanding principle that while individuals may have the right to say certain things, exercising discretion and consideration for others is always advisable. In other words- just because you can say something, doesn’t mean you should.”

Michelea Ponce’s employer released a statement referring to the viral Target incident

In the video, which went viral, Michelea Ponce, who was seemingly behind the camera, confronted an elderly Target employee in a red Charlie Kirk ‘Freedom’ t-shirt. Ponce questioned the woman about why she was wearing the t-shirt while working. The elderly woman defended herself by saying that she was allowed to wear any shirt as long as it was red.

Ponce added:

“Are you f***ing stupid?…Why the f*** would you wear that? You’re at work at Target…You support a racist.”

Ponce asked for the woman’s manager and repeatedly alleged that she should not be allowed to wear the concerned shirt at work. Meanwhile, the elderly woman, who was identified as Jeanie Beeman, told Ponce that her racist remark was her opinion and wished her a “nice day.”

This REALLY pisses me off!!



A Target employee wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt is filmed and HARASSED by TikTok’r, Michelea Ponce.



Odd how Michelea won’t show her own face yet blasted an old lady?! Share her photo below.



Make her famous!

Michelea Ponce, maybe ur the POS? pic.twitter.com/bqzRfdsbDn — Sheri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) December 16, 2025

Since the video went viral, netizens identified Enloe Health as Ponce’s employer. The organization has been at the centre of calls for Ponce to be fired for her rude behavior, as per KRCR. The news outlet noted that the company’s CEO, Mike Wiltermood, responded to Ponce’s video:

“Rest assured the behavior depicted in this video does not mirror Enloe health's core values. We are committed to doing what is right by taking the actions necessary to protect our patient's and community.”

According to KRCR, the company also added that their telephone lines have been paralysed by complaints and they cannot address medical concerns. They, however, did not share whether Ponce had been fired.