Canva experiences global service disruption, leaving users unable to access designs

A Canva logo displayed on a smartphone and three pencils are seen in L'Aquila, Italy, on October 4th, 2023. On October 4th Canva launched "Magic Studio", its new design platoform powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence). (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Canva faced a major service outage on Wednesday. This issue affected people in several areas, making it difficult for them to use their online design platform. Users worldwide reported problems, such as blank screens or error messages, and some were unable to load their saved projects.

Had a quick hiccup but everything should be back by now. Mind clearing your browser’s cookies and cache? Let us know how it goes! — Canva (@canva) December 18, 2025

Downdetector, a tool to spot outages, showed a big jump in Canva complaints. Initially, around 5,000 users reported issues, but within an hour, that number had increased to nearly 15,000. These reports showed the problem wasn’t small. It was a widespread outage, not just a few technical bugs.

When the disruption occurred, Canva didn’t share an official response immediately or provide any updates to explain what went wrong. People trying to log in or open their designs reported being unable to access, change or recover their work. Most issues appeared to affect the website, although some users noted that the Canva mobile app was working more smoothly with fewer problems.

Many users encountered login errors, while others were unable to load their saved designs. This caused problems for professionals who use Canva on a daily basis. Freelancers, small businesses and design teams struggled to finish projects that needed to be done. Social media was soon filled with posts from people asking questions and looking for updates.

Canva faces ongoing reliability questions after multiple outages

Canva has faced several technical issues in recent months, including the latest outage. On December 5, 2025, Canva experienced approximately 24 minutes of downtime due to an issue related to Cloudflare's infrastructure. This glitch caused a brief disruption in service, but it was restored soon after. In October, another outage resulted in longer downtime, affecting over 550 users.

When compared to earlier incidents, a trend of frequent service issues appears to be forming. These ongoing problems highlight the challenges that cloud-based platforms encounter when managing millions of users simultaneously. As more people rely on online design tools, even brief disruptions can impact users working under deadlines or completing client projects.

When the report came out, Canva had not disclosed the reason behind Wednesday’s outage or given any updates about when everything would be fixed. People continued to check outage trackers and social media to see if the platform was back to normal.

This event sparks more conversations about the importance of dependable services, backup systems and strong infrastructure in popular digital design tools.