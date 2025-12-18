Sports reporter Christina Chambers' 3-year-old son led his grandfather to the bodies of his parents who died in suspected murder-suicide

STAFFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: A police cordon surrounds the scene of a house fire in Sycamore Lane, Stafford, which claimed the lives of four children yesterday, on February 06, 2019 in Stafford, England. Police have named the four children who died as Keegan Unitt, aged 6, Tilly Unitt, 4, Olly Unitt, 3, and their older brother Riley Holt, 8. Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Former WBRC 6 sports reporter Christina Chambers and her husband, Johnny Rimes, were found dead at their family home in Hoover on Tuesday. Neighbor Charles Maple told People that the couple's 3-year-old son was at the home and led his grandfather to the dead bodies. Johnny's father had reportedly come over to check on the couple, and they failed to attend a church event.

According to Maple, the child opened the door, and then they walked inside the home only to find the bodies of Chambers and her husband. Charles Maple stated that he learned this piece of information from the law enforcement officials. While the Hoover Police Department believes this was a case of murder-suicide, they are still looking into it.

Authorities have confirmed that while the child was inside the house when the incident took place, he has been unharmed. According to law enforcement officials, both Christina and Johnny sustained gunshot wounds that seemingly led to their death.

While the Hoover Police Department looks into the case, the Jefferson County Coroner will be determining the cause and manner of death. In a press release, the police department said,

"Although the investigation is in its early stages, it appears these deaths are the result of a murder/suicide, and there is no threat to the public related to this case."

Who was Christina Chambers?

Christina Chambers reportedly began her career as a sports reporter with WLTZ before she joined Comcast Sports Southeast in Atlanta. Then in the year 2014, Christina reportedly freelanced as a sideline reporter and halftime host for high school football playoffs. A year later, in 2015, she joined WBRN, where she worked till 2021.

According to reports by People, from 2021 to early 2025, she worked at Thompson High School. Alabaster City Schools issued a statement in connection to the sudden death of Christina and her husband. The statement read,

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former employee, Christina Chambers. Christina worked for Alabaster City Schools as the director of our Broadcasting Academy."

They further wrote,

"In this role, she led THS TV, sharing her extensive television experience with our students. Christina also used her talents on the sidelines, with live reporting for the Warrior Nation Network on many Friday nights."

WBRC News also shared a statement on X in connection to Christina's death and wrote about being "heartbroken" by the news.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to share this news. We have confirmed former WBRC sports reporter Christina Chambers is one of the two people found dead in a Hoover home Tuesday morning 💔," read the statement by WBRC.

Alabama Sen. Katie Boyd Britt reacted to Christina Chambers' death through a tweet. In her tweet, Britt asked for "thoughts and prayers" for Christina's close ones amid the moments of crisis. Meanwhile, many netizens too shared tributes to Christina and offered condolences to her grieving family.

The case is currently an ongoing investigation. No further details about the case have been revealed as of now. Additional updates about it are awaited.