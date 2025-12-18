Would Sam's Club be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates, and more explored

A Sam's Club sign hangs on the wall of a store on July 07, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The first Sam's Club also opened in 1983, in Midwest City, Oklahoma. The business is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, along with its sister company Walmart. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With the upcoming holiday season, several shoppers are wondering whether Sam's Club will be operating during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2025. It will be useful to know the store hours beforehand to make last-minute shopping or pharmacy visits.

Sam's Club offers some specifications of the holiday hours on its Sam's Club Finder site and also enables users to check locations, directions, contacts, and department specifications such as the pharmacy or optical center.

To celebrate Christmas Eve 2025, the stores will have varying hours based on the membership type. The plus members can shop between 8:00 a.m and 6:00 p.m, whereas the Club members can shop between 9:00 a.m and 6:00 p.m. This will enable the customers to collect the gifts, groceries, or other necessities before the holiday.

All of the locations of Sam's Club will be closed on Christmas Day, according to their holiday schedule. The warehouse chain also closes down during other major holidays such as New Year's, Easter, and Thanksgiving.

The store included Christmas Collection. The official website of Sam's club says:

"The collection includes pre-lit trees and yard décor, ornaments and indoor accents, holiday gifts (like cookie packs, cheese trays, and apparel), and festive throws or family pajamas. Many holiday decorations, gifts, and apparel—especially those under the Member’s Mark brand—are exclusive to Sam’s Club. These limited-time pieces are crafted for festive style at warehouse value."

Sam's Club extended hours on New Year's Eve and alternatives open during Christmas

On New Year's Eve 2025, the Sam's Clubs will be open longer hours so that they serve the last-minute buyers. Members of the Plus category are allowed to shop between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Club members are allowed to shop between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Other holidays, such as Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day, have the same extended hours for Plus and Club members.

Those who want to find an alternative to Sam's Club during the Christmas period can consider a number of large shops and convenience stores that will be open, but hours may change. CVS and QuikTrip, as well as giant stores, are also open on the holiday, though the hours of some may be shortened.

Shops like Starbucks stores will be open, but hours might differ, so it is better to check the app. Walgreens and Safeway can shut down or change the timings of certain pharmacies. Albertsons stores could be open with new schedules.