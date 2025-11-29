Why did a Sam's Club shopper go viral for buying all the rotisserie chicken on Thanksgiving? Truth behind her intent revealed

The identity of the viral lady has not been made official (Image via Getty)

A Sam’s Club branch in Los Angeles is trending after a woman purchased all the roast chicken this week on November 26, 2025. The entire moment was even recorded on video, which is now going viral.

The woman arrived at the store before Thanksgiving and argued with another customer, who was seemingly frustrated with the lady’s actions. Netizens also reacted similarly on social media. However, the truth came out when a second clip revealed the woman’s intentions.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman was spotted providing the chicken from Sam’s Club to homeless individuals as dinner. The clip featured the woman standing behind a table with packed food, accompanied by three children.

It shows the woman calling a person and handing over the sealed food. The video ended with a close-up snap of the woman and the kids. Notably, a few Pepsi cans additionally appeared near the food, and the woman was seen checking her phone in the background.

The responses changed this time as X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with more posts. A user was seeking an apology for the woman in the reaction.

“Yall owe her an apology and maybe a Costco membership upgrade”, @jymrkmekclr wrote .

Another person said that God should be the one to judge people instead of human beings.

“This is why judging people is NEVER ours to begin with. It’s meant for God”, @ThaManOfNuances commented .

An individual criticized how people reacted when the woman purchased all the chicken at Sam’s Club.

“Are ppl really acting like they don’t have rotisserie chicken in almost every single grocery store??! Buying to feed the homeless in bulk I’m glad she got them from Costco bc they’re cheaper”, @jax037 said .

On the other hand, a user alleged that the woman appearing in the video was different.

“Man that’s a whole different video – not even the same people lol”, @Raidernation512 stated .

Sam’s Club viral woman had a cart full of roasted chicken

The original video that led to criticism of the lady started with her walking with a cart of roasted chicken filled to the top. The clip shifted to a separate moment where another woman was spotted confronting the lady about her purchase at Sam’s Club.

In between all these, the lady shifted a few packets to two green boxes below the cart. The lady did not respond to the other woman who argued for the purchase. A third woman stepped in to control the situation and spoke to the latter.

According to The Sun, the other lady was heard telling the viral woman:

“You’re not used to nothing, that’s why you’re doing this. No, you’re not used to sh*t. That’s why you do that, that’s some bullsh*t though.”

As of this writing, the identity of the viral lady has not been revealed. The news started trending at a time when Sam’s Club owner Walmart and other grocery companies announced a price reduction on Thanksgiving purchases. The New York Post stated the cost came down to around $40 for a holiday basket that can feed ten individuals.