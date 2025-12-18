GoFundMe for Jeanie from Target launched after GiveSendGo for elderly woman harassed over Charlie Kirk shirt receives thousands in donations

A view of a Target store on March 05, 2025 in Novato, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for Jeanie Beeman, or as she is being referred to on social media, Jeanie from Target. Jeanie, an elderly Target employee at the store’s outlet in Chico, was targeted by a woman who filmed herself in a now viral video while confronting Jeanie about her Charlie Kirk ‘Freedom’ t-shirt.

Jeanie was filmed while working at Target when a woman identified as Michelea Ponce approached her while filming and questioned why she was wearing a Charlie Kirk ‘Freedom’ t-shirt. Jeanie responded by saying that she could wear any red shirt. However, Ponce used strong language against Jeanie and said,

“Are you f***ing stupid?”

She also accused Jeanie of supporting a racist.

As the video became viral on social media, netizens flocked to express their support for Jeanie and slammed Ponce for disrespecting an elderly woman.

Multiple fundraising campaigns have been set up to help Jeanie from Target recover from the incident

Most recently, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Jeanie from Target take a vacation and to relax and recover from being cornered while working at Target. The campaign was established by Cassandra Fairbanks, who wrote,

“On Monday in Chico, California, an elderly Target employee found herself at the center of national attention after being filmed by someone we can only describe as unhinged. This individual berated her fellow Californian with unwarranted fury because she was wearing a shirt supporting Charlie Kirk.”

While focusing on the intention behind establishing the fundraiser, Fairbanks added,

“Now, we are hoping to raise enough money so that she can afford a much-needed vacation. A time for her to relax, recharge, and just forget about the ugliness. Please help us send this incredible woman on an unforgettable trip where she gets some peace of mind amidst all that has transpired, or even just let her splurge for Christmas. Whatever she needs. I will be meeting with Jeanie to give her the funds in person.”

As of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $4,000 out of its target of $5,000.

Fairbanks is also the woman behind another fundraiser, launched on the GiveSendGo platform, which seeks to support Jeanie. The campaign received staggering support from well-wishers, and has raised more than $198,000. Fairbanks added in the note accompanying the campaign that the target of the fundraiser was increased to $200,000 as a result of the mind-blowing support that Jeanie’s campaign received.

Meanwhile, netizens rallied in support of Jeanie on social media, and also identified that Ponce works for Enloe Health. Taking to social media to demand accountability for Ponce’s behavior, one netizen wrote on X,

“That woman, Michelea Ponce, clearly lacks respect for others and their opinions. She decides to criticize another woman for her clothing choices or her thoughts, which is truly disgusting. @Enloe should reprimand this employee for her behavior!!!”

Netizens also shared information from Ponce’s social media pages to hold her accountable. Another internet user wrote,

“This REALLY pisses me off!! A Target employee wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt is filmed and HARASSED by TikTok’r, Michelea Ponce. Odd how Michelea won’t show her own face yet blasted an old lady?! Share her photo below. Make her famous! Michelea Ponce, maybe ur the POS?”

A person supporting Jeanie slammed Ponce on X, and remarked,

“Michelea Ponce is a jerk who shouldn’t work in healthcare. Cussing at elderly people and harassing them because they wear a shirt you don’t like is absolutely unacceptable. I’d love to know what else she’s been up to in Orland to prompt this Facebook post.”

The Chico Police Department had notified citizens through a Facebook post that it did not find any cause to file criminal charges against Ponce.