Fans think Jennifer Lawrence took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history with her comment about the actor looking great with a teenage daughter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Actors Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio recently appeared on Variety and CNN's Actors on Actors segment for the grand finale. The former co-stars share insights into a variety of topics during their conversation. However, one particular portion of their conversation has gone viral, in which Jennifer seemingly made a comment about Leonardo's dating life.

At one point during the segment, Jennifer told Leonardo,

"I really loved seeing you be a dad... I'm so sad that you don't have a teenage daughter. You look great with one."

Many fans soon reacted to this remark and believed that the The Hunger Games actress was taking a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio. They immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their take on the same. One user wrote on the platform,

"Not her shading this man. I wasn't familiar with your game, J-Law 😆."

"She's a professional rage-baiter lol," noted a netizen.

"She is such a troublemaker 😁 This is just like the Robert Pattinson interview," added a tweet.

A lot of such comments have flooded the social media platform at the moment. One user tweeted,

"SHE CLEARED HIM 😭😭😭 I LOVE HOW SHADY SHE ISSSS."

"That line had at least 3 meanings and none were accidental😭," wrote another one.

"She has the unguarded mouth of a child and I love it 😆," read a tweet.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio shared insights about the early stages in their respective careers

During the conversation, the two phenomenal actors discussed the time when they were just trying to kickstart their careers in the film industry. They opened up about some sitcoms that they have worked on in the past. Leonardo DiCaprio cited Growing Pains, a sitcom that aired from 1985 to 1992.

Meanwhile, Jennifer talked about working on a sitcom called The Bill Engvall Show, which continued from 2007 to 2009. The actress even joked that possibly nobody apart from her and her parents has seen the show. Speaking of his entry into the film industry in a lead role, Leonardo said,

"I did one year on 'Growing Pains,' then I got the movie 'This Boy's Life,' which was my first starring role."

Further during the interview, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her first commercial. The actress said,

"I did an MTV promo for my 'Super Sweet 16.' I’m being carried on a chaise lounge, and then they drop me."

She further clarified that she was not a part of the show since they didn't have that money. According to Jennifer, she only made it to a promo for the American reality show. The Titanic actor then opened up about the contributing factors to his decision to pursue acting.

"I think a lot of my propulsion to want to act as a kid was to get out of my neighborhood. My stepbrother did a lot of commercials. He was like, 'Wait a minute, you can get paid to do that? I got to get out of this place,'" said Leonardo DiCaprio during the conversation.

The conversation between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is now on YouTube. It has already garnered more than 430K views on the platform.