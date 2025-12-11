Are Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson appearing in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Explained

Jennifer Lawrence (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are officially returning to the Hunger Games franchise, reprising their respective iconic roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the upcoming prequel film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Set for release on November 20, 2026, the film is expected to feature the pair in a flash-forward sequence, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie adapts Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel and expands the franchise’s legacy, which has already grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. The star-studded cast includes Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, along with Joseph Zada, Glenn Close, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, and Whitney Peak.

Lawrence and Hutcherson last appeared in 2015’s Mockingjay — Part 2, which concluded with their characters living peacefully with their children. Since then, Lawrence has earned a recent Golden Globe nomination for Die My Love, while Hutcherson stars in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

The new film’s screenplay is written by Billy Ray, with producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson returning under Color Force, ensuring the continuation of the franchise’s acclaimed creative vision.

All about Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

“Let the 50th Hunger Games begin.”



The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters & IMAX November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/QrViO2Ss1t — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) November 20, 2025

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is an upcoming dystopian action film and prequel in The Hunger Games franchise, expanding the world of Panem 24 years before the original 2012 story.

It adapts Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he is selected to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, a brutal version of the deadly competition in which twice the usual number of tributes are chosen from each district to fight to the death.

The narrative begins on the morning of the reaping and explores Haymitch’s struggle for survival, his relationships and the harrowing experiences that shape him into the hardened mentor familiar from the original trilogy.

Set against the oppressive Capitol regime and its manipulative propaganda, the story deepens the franchise’s mythology while highlighting the personal costs of the Games and the beginnings of resistance within Panem.

Quentin Tarantino's controversial take on the Hunger Games franchise

Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino, a longtime admirer of the Japanese film Battle Royale, discussed the film on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast in November 2025 while listing his favorite movies of the 21st century. Ranking it 12th, he emphasized the strong parallels between Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, highlighting their notable thematic similarities and reinforcing his long-held view that the two stories share significant narrative connections.

“I do not understand how the Japanese writer didn’t sue Suzanne Collins for every fucking thing she owns,” Tarantino stated.

“They just ripped off the fucking book! Stupid book critics are not going to go watch a Japanese movie called ‘Battle Royale,’ so the stupid book critics never called her out on it,” he continued. “They talked about how it was the most original thing they’d ever fucking read. As soon as the film critics saw the film they said, ‘What the fuck! This is just “Battle Royale” except PG!’”

In a recent interview (via The Hollywood Reporter), franchise star Hutcherson hit back at Tarantino for his comments. While he acknowledged the comparison, the actor noted,

“There are similar themes, for sure. But, you know, everyone borrows from everyone.”

