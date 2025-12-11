Who is Milana Vayntrub? Details analyzed as the actor raises $500,000 for LA wildfire victims

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Milana Vayntrubattends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "How To Improve Your Improve: Commercials" Panel at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on March 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Actress Milana Vayntrub has shared how she came forward to support victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in early 2025. She launched a creative fundraiser by selling “flirty pictures" that helped raise $500,000. She shared the news on Instagram on December 8, 2025, that her charity work began after helping a local woman named Bridget. Following the success of this campaign, Vayntrub partnered with Only Philanthropy to raise additional funds and provide aid to those affected by the fires.

Milana, who helped the LA wildfire victims, was born in Tashkent and moved to the United States with her family in 1990. She grew up in Southern California and attended the University of California, San Diego, majoring in communication and theater. She started acting at a young age and has experience in improv and sketch comedy.

Milana became widely famous as the “Lily Adams” character in AT&T commercials. She played the friendly and relatable spokesperson in ads from 2013 to 2020, which helped her gain popularity, making her a recognizable face in U.S. advertising. Milana even made her appearances in TV shows like This Is Us, Silicon Valley, Other Space, and a short role in Ghostbusters.

How Milana Vayntrub helped raise $500,000 for the LA wildfire victims

Through Only Philanthropy, she raised over $500,000 by selling flirty photos to help families in need, bringing in creative methods that can fund charitable work. In the Instagram post, Milana wrote,

“We’ve raised over half a million dollars together this year. Now let’s grow this into something bigger, stranger, more powerful, with more creators jumping in.”

She also encouraged other actors and actresses to do the same, asking her fans to tag those they think should lead the next fundraising campaign. Her caption further reads,

“Who do you think should run the next @onlyphilanthropy fundraiser?

Tag them here! Heart the ones you agree with!

I’ll do my best to bring them on board!”

Speaking of how the 38-year-old actress got involved in this charity work, Milana Vayntrub initially helped a single mother in LA named Bridget by selling her intimate photos and raising $170,000. In her post, Milana explained that the money went to Bridget, “who lost everything in the LA fire.” The money helped Bridget’s disabled son get “in-home medical care” again, and it also supported their housing needs during the crisis.

According to a report by Complex, Bridget thanked Milana for her kindness, saying, “It was the first time in a long time I felt seen, like someone actually cared that we were still here, still fighting.”

Adding to her charitable efforts, Milana also supported the Altadena group My Tribe Rise and continued with the same fundraising idea of selling her exclusive images through Only Philanthropy, raising “more than $350,000.''