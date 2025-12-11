Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore's deleted texts and sign-stealing scandals resurface amid his firing: Everything to know

MANASSAS, VA - JANUARY 17: A general view of a ball on the court as head coach Chrissy Kelly of the Osbourn Park Yellowjackets speaks with players during the girl's varsity basketball practice at Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, Virginia on January 17, 2024. (Photo by Scott Taetsch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, December 10, University of Michigan fired its head football coach, Sherrone Moore.

Per Detroit Free Press, the reason behind Moore's suspension was his alleged "inappropriate relationship with the staff member". The press release issued by the university about his exit from the organization read:

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Following his suspension, the former coach was reportedly detained by the police. As Moore's termination statement mentioned that he was being fired "with cause," his existing five-year contract with the university - priced at $5.5 million annually - will not be required.

Sherrone Moore is in custody as a result of an assault investigation that happened at 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6r44lj2L1R — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 11, 2025

For the time being, Sherron's position in the MU football team will be replaced by Biff Poggi as the interim head coach.

Poggi has filled in for Moore in the past as well, when he was suspended for two games in the 2025 season because of his involvement in the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scandal.

Sherrone Moore's deleted text messages with Connor Stalions led to his suspension earlier this year

Sherrone Moore's termination from the University of Michigan comes months after he was suspended over his 52 deleted text messages exchanged with Connor Stalions - the former staffer of MU who was at the center of the sign-stealing scandal.

After the deleted messages were uncovered during the NCAA investigation, it emerged that it was Moore who was the mastermind at the root of the entire scandal. In the wake of the cancel, Michigan Football Program was ordered to pay an alleged fine of $30 million, and was put on a four-year probationary period.

On an individual level, Moore was also charged with a Level II violation allegation over his deletion of the messages, because of which the NCAA imposed a one-game suspension on him for the start of the 2026 season, in addition to the two-game suspension he served in the 2025 season.

Moore's exit from the Michigan football team marks the third time the program's head coach has been changed in the last four years, which is a shocking number for the organization.

Sherrone Moore joined Michigan football in 2018, becoming its offensive coordinator three years later. In 2023, Jim Harbaugh - who was the head coach of the team - was suspended over another scouting scandal, with Moore asked to fill in his post as an interim head coach. The following year, Harbaught left the program for NFL, resulting in Sherrone's role transforming into a permanent one.

