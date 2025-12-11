Why did the FDA recall Doughy cookie dough in 15 states? Reason explained

Cookie Dough Confections on display at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 92 on October 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a Class I recall of Doughy edible cookie dough sold in 15 states, due to concerns about Salmonella contamination. Hudson River Foods Corp began the recall on November 20, and on December 5, the FDA classified it as its most serious risk level, showing a high chance of harmful health effects.

The product under recall is the brand's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough sold in 12-ounce tubs. The FDA’s report states these tubs have a best-by date of July 4, 2026, with 113 total containers shipped out. This vegan dough, made with six ingredients, is advertised as safe to eat straight from the tub or after baking. Retailers in states like California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, and North Carolina received these shipments.

The company started the recall after finding the product might have Salmonella, a bacterium known as a major cause of food poisoning in the United States. The FDA highlighted the seriousness of Class I recalls because these involve the “highest likelihood of causing serious adverse health consequences or death.”

What to do if you purchased the recalled Doughy Cookie Dough

People who bought the recalled cookie dough should throw it away or take it back to the store where they got it. Although the FDA has not given exact handling steps for this recall, they pointed out that eating food with Salmonella can lead to many symptoms. These often include diarrhea that can be watery or bloody, stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and headaches. Most people experience these symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after exposure.

Health officials suggest getting medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than two days. Young children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems face the highest risk.

No cases of illness tied to the recalled Doughy cookie dough have been reported up to now. Hudson River Foods Corp has filed the required recall notice and hasn’t shared any additional public updates.