When will the first trailer of Supergirl release? Release date and time explored

Supergirl (Image via Facebook/@ James Gunn)

DC Studios has released a teaser for Supergirl ahead of the full trailer debut on Thursday, December 11, 2025, generating excitement for Milly Alcock’s portrayal of Kara Zor-El following her cameo in the 2025 Superman film. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the movie marks the second major feature under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, signaling another key step in their reimagined DC Universe.

Scheduled to premiere on June 26, 2026, Supergirl centers on Alcock’s version of the iconic hero as she navigates her origins and destiny within this newly shaped cinematic world.

The teaser hints at a darker, emotionally driven narrative that explores Kara’s resilience, her struggle for hope and her unique path separate from Superman. With a strong creative team and a compelling cast, Supergirl is poised to be a major release that will help define the future tone and direction of the revamped DC Universe.

On The Howard Stern Show, Gunn said that Alcock “might be the best bit of casting" he has ever done in his "entire life." He added,

“I think she’s absolutely stunning in the movie.”

Release time of the Supergirl trailer

The Supergirl trailer is set to debut in the United States on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET, which is 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). This official release time was confirmed alongside the poster and teaser ahead of the trailer’s premiere.

Location Release Date Time Pacific December 11, 2025 09:00 a.m. Central December 11, 2025 11:00 a.m Eastern December 11, 2025 12:00 p.m. Brazil December 11, 2025 02:00 p.m. London December 11, 2025 05:00 p.m. Paris December 11, 2025 06:00 p.m. India December 11, 2025 10:30 p.m. Jakarta December 12, 2025 12:00 a.m. Beijing December 12, 2025 01:00 a.m. Tokyo December 12, 2025 02:00 a.m. Sydney December 12, 2025 04:00 a.m.

Exploring the plot of Supergirl

Supergirl follows Kara Zor-El as she sets out on a cosmic adventure that begins as a celebratory journey across the galaxy for her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. What starts as a personal quest soon shifts dramatically when Kara encounters a young woman named Ruthye, whose tragic circumstances pull Supergirl into a dangerous mission fueled by revenge.

The film explores Kara’s emotional struggle as she confronts her origins, reevaluates her purpose and navigates the fine line between justice and vengeance. Along this journey, she faces powerful enemies, moral dilemmas and revelations that challenge her identity as both a Kryptonian and a hero.

Joined by a strong supporting cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa, the story blends high-stakes action with deeply personal character development. Produced by Peter Safran and James Gunn for DC Studios, the film aims to deliver an epic, emotionally resonant narrative that redefines Supergirl through a darker, more mature lens while still honoring her courage, resilience and evolving sense of heroism.

