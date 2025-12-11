What’s behind the tribute to Danny Virtue in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 2? Explained

A scene from Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Disney+)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians returned to Disney+ with its highly anticipated second season after nearly two years, continuing the beloved adaptation of Rick Riordan’s acclaimed book series.

The show has been praised by both fans and critics for its faithful storytelling, strong performances and engaging world-building, heightening anticipation for the new episodes. The season launched with a two-episode premiere that quickly set the tone for the unfolding storyline, drawing viewers back into Percy’s mythological adventures with fresh challenges and emotional depth.

However, the second episode concluded on a heartfelt note, featuring a touching tribute to Danny Virtue, who died earlier this year. The dedication, which read “In Loving Memory of a true pioneer. Danny Virtue,” appeared alongside a symbolic image of a chariot and two horses, honoring his legacy and contributions.

This moment added emotional resonance to the premiere, reminding viewers of the individuals behind the scenes who help bring the magical world of Percy Jackson to life.

Who is Danny Virtue?

Danny Virtue, a legendary stuntman, producer, director, philanthropist and renowned horse trainer, died on September 4 at the age of 75, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in film and television. Throughout his long career, he contributed to numerous major productions, including work at his own Virtue Studio Ranch. He played a key role in the chariot race sequence in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

This ambitious scene, featuring Percy, Tyson, Annabeth and others competing for the chance to embark on a Quest to the Sea of Monsters, stood out for its impressive practical effects and high production value, becoming one of the show’s most memorable moments. Showrunner Dan Shotz honored Virtue as a “game-changing philanthropist,” “a dear friend” and “the best horse trainer in the world,” praising both his talent and character.

Stunts Canada also recognized his vast contributions, highlighting his work on major films such as The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Monster Trucks, several Planet of the Apes installments, and Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as his co-creation of Neon Rider. Beyond his professional achievements, Virtue’s Virtue Foundation provided a sanctuary for children and animals for over two decades, further cementing his legacy as a generous and impactful figure.

How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Viewers can watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, where it returned for Season 2 beginning December 10, 2025.

The basic Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month (ad-supported), and the ad-free Premium plan is $18.99/month (or $189.99/year).

Alternatively, users can opt for a bundle combining Disney+ with Hulu — the “Duo” bundle starts $12.99/month. This gives access to the full Percy Jackson series library and other streaming content across both platforms.

