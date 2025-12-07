Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 recap: All you need to know before season 2 releases

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri attend the UK premiere of "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

With Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians set to premiere on December 10, many viewers want a quick reminder of what happened in the first season.

The show, which earned a 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, brought Rick Riordan’s world of Greek mythology to a new generation.

Season 1 followed the story of a 12-year-old boy who learns that the gods are real and that he is part of their world.

The debut season adapted The Lightning Thief.

It opened with Percy Jackson discovering that he is the son of Poseidon after a series of attacks by monsters.

With a school trip, his life transforms when the teacher turns into a Fury and makes him use a magical sword to protect himself.

The situation worsens when Grover, his friend, a secret satyr, tries to help him and ends up out of his way to Camp Half-Blood.

During their escape, Percy's mother gets snatched by a Minotaur, thus forcing Percy into a combat he only just manages to survive.

At Camp Half-Blood, he not only discovers more about the gods but also has the opportunity to befriend Annabeth and undergo training to develop his powers.

It is when Zeus blames Percy that the young demigod must undertake a journey across the country, along with Annabeth and Grover, in search of the Master Bolt, Zeus's heavenly weapon, the first challenge of their quest.

The road is paved with several fights, and at the end, they face Medusa, the Chimera, and the trap inside the Lotus Hotel.

The season wraps up with Percy revealing that it was Luke who had planned the robbery, not him, and also that Kronos is the one behind it, attempting to regain his old powers.

This foreshadows a very sinister season to come.

What happened in Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Season 1 showed Percy adjusting to life as a demigod while learning about the true dangers of the world. At camp, he stays in the Hermes cabin until Poseidon finally claims him.

This moment confirms a major rule in the series: children of the “Big Three” gods, i.e, Zeus, Poseidon and Hades, are extremely rare.

Percy’s powers appear early when he heals in water and holds his ground against stronger campers.

The main quest begins when Zeus demands the return of the Master Bolt.

Percy believes Hades has taken his mother, so he makes it his mission to reach the Underworld.

Before leaving, Percy receives a prophecy that warns him a friend will betray him.

Luke gives him winged shoes that later reveal a hidden trap, hinting at Luke’s actual plan.

The journey west is filled with threats.

The trio fights Furies on a bus, faces Medusa and ends up in danger at the St. Louis Arch when Echidna releases the Chimera.

Percy survives by discovering he can breathe underwater.

They later meet Ares, who sends them on a task that secretly serves Kronos’s plan.

The Lotus Hotel almost stops them completely when they lose track of time inside.

In the Underworld, Percy learns that Hades is not the thief.

The real shock comes when Percy finds the Master Bolt hidden in the backpack Ares gave him. After escaping with magical pearls, Percy challenges Ares on the beach and wins.

He returns the Bolt to Zeus and warns him about Kronos.

The season ends with Luke revealing he was the actual thief.

His escape confirms that Kronos’s rise is only beginning, setting up the next chapter in Sea of Monsters.

