Why was Sherrone Moore arrested? Michigan head coach detained by police after being fired over inappropriate relationship with staffer

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a 27-24 win over the USC Trojans at Michigan Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sherrone Moore, the former head coach of Michigan football, was reportedly detained after being fired on Wednesday, December 10.

The Detroit News reported that the ex-Oklahoma Sooners guard was booked at the Washtenaw County Jail around 8:30 pm.

According to USA Today, no charges were listed for Sherrone Moore, per the online court records. Soon after, the reports of his involvement in a domestic incident emerged.

Pittsfield Township police previously confirmed that an unnamed suspect was being investigated in connection with the alleged assault.

The probe began on the 3000 Block of Ann Arbor Saline Road. Saline PD told The Detroit News that Pittsfield Township police were handling a complaint involving Moore.

The Pittsfield Twp. PD reported to the said location on Wednesday around 4:10 pm. The media release confirmed:

“A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor.”

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, while the police have decided to withhold the release of additional details, citing the sensitive nature of the allegations.

AMG Sports Media founder and editor-in-chief Amber Marie Green also shared the news on Facebook.

She reported that the alleged domestic incident occurred at an apartment when Sherrone Moore allegedly attacked a woman. Green added:

“He [Moore] also allegedly made concerning statements about harming himself. Police located him and took him into custody.”

The University of Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on Wednesday for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer

Michigan Athletics director Warde Manuel made a shocking announcement on Wednesday, confirming the termination of the Wolverines' football coach. The media release confirmed:

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.”

Manuel added:

“Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The Michigan Athletics director noted:

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Following Sherrone Moore’s termination, the university has appointed Biff Poggi as the interim head coach of the Wolverines.

Amber Marie Green, citing U-M sources in a Facebook post, reported that the affair allegedly resulted in pregnancy.

According to the AMG Sports Media editor-in-chief, Moore allegedly paid for the abortion.

She also confirmed that the school is not required to pay Moore the "remaining value of his reported $5 million a year contract," as he was terminated for cause.

Paige Shiver - the staffer with whom Sherrone Moore allegedly had the illicit affair with - has recently switched her Instagram account to private.



She's pictured here, at right. pic.twitter.com/Uz95geHqkr — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) December 10, 2025

While the University of Michigan has avoided naming the staffer, who was involved in an inappropriate relationship with Moore, many have named Paige Shiver.

According to Marca, she served as the executive assistant to Moore, a position focusing on off-field work, including “administrative coordination, recruiting assistance, and team operations.”

Marca reported that Shiver was an on-campus recruiting staffer at the University of Michigan before being promoted in 2024. Her father, Jeff Shiver, is a veteran recruitment scout for the Chicago Bears.

Following the controversy, Paige has reportedly deactivated her X and LinkedIn accounts, while her Instagram handle was made private.

As of this writing, neither the University of Michigan nor Sherrone Moore has issued a statement on unverified rumors about Paige Shiver being the alleged staffer.