Who did Jim Ward voice? Iconic voice actor's characters explored as tributes pour in wake of his death at 66

Voice actor Jim Ward passes away at 66. (Image via Facebook/Jim Ward)

Jim Ward, who has lended his voice to numerous popular characters in animation and video games, including Doug Dimmadome, Chet Ubetcha, Captain Qwark, has passed away at 66 on Wednesday, December 10.

Jim's former colleague and radio host, Stephanie Miller, shared the news of his passing on X. Stephanie revealed she received "one of the saddest messages" from Jim's wife, who wrote:

"Our wonderful "voice deity" as Steph anointed Jim Ward, passed away today at 10:45AM. Can you let Steph know? Thanks, Janice"

Born James Kevin Ward in 1959, the beloved voice actor started his career in the 1970s. According to IMDB, Jim has over 300 voice acting credits. His most prominent project was Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents, where Jim voiced Chet Ubetcha, Doug Dimmadome, Sir Finkleberg, Elvis Presley, Luther Lex, and a number of recurring characters throughout the show's 10 seasons.

Jim Ward, who voiced Doug Dimmadome & Chet Ubetcha in ‘The Fairly OddParents,’ has passed away at 66. pic.twitter.com/dR1syeYydR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2025

One of his other most recognized role was voicing Captain Copernicus Leslie Qwark in the video game, Ratchet & Clank.

Jim also voiced several DC characters across its numerous video games, animated films, and series, including Cyrus Pinkney in Batman: Arkham Origins, Femur's lawyer in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1, Officer Williams, Firefighter Adamson, and Sergeant McAllister in Batman: Arkham Knight, Commissioner Gordon in Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Brain in Justice League Action, and a few others.

Apart from DC, Jim served as a voice actor for several other video games, such as Assassin's Creed III, Guild Wars 2, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Call of Duty: WWII, The Thing: Remastered, Red Dead Redemption II, and Fallout.

Jim's voice was also among the background voices in some of the popular animated movies and series for children including the Despicable Me film franchise, Inside Out, We Bare Bears, The Grinch (2018), and Monsters University.

Jim earned a number of nominations throughout his career, including three BTVA Video Game Voice Acting Award, three NAVGTR Award, and three DVD Premiere Award. In 2009, Jim won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for voicing Stoker in the action animation series Biker Mice from Mars.

Aside from voice acting, fans also came to love Jim's voice as a co-host on the nationally syndicated liberal radio program, The Stephanie Miller Show. Jim appeared on the show from 2004 to 2014, and again from 2015 to 2017 where he voice-mimicked political figures and celebrities.

Fans mourn voice actor Jim Ward's passing

Following the news of Jim's demise, his fans penned tributes for the voice actor across social media platforms.

"In a franchise full of memorable characters, none made me laugh and smile more than Captain Qwark. Jim Ward's performance was incredible and I'm grateful for all the memories. RIP King", wrote an X user.

"Farewell Jim Ward. Thanks for being part of my childhood", penned another.

"Oh…..Jim Ward died…..RIP legend….Couldn't have picked a better person to voice everyone's favorite superhero of the galaxy", said one fan referring to Captain Qwark.

Sad to hear the passing of Jim Ward. A legend in the industry voicing characters like Doug Dimmadome, Chet Ubetcha, Captain Qwark, and most famously to us RE fans the original Jack Krauser.



Jim’s range as Jack in both RE4 & Darkside Chronicles was phenomenal. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/xKbIiEV4rl — Tony | RESIDENCE of EVIL (@one_big_boss) December 11, 2025

"RIP Jim Ward There will never be another voice quite like yours", mourned one more.

In 2021, Jim Ward's diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease was reported. He retired from acting in the same year for vocal complications due to COVID-19.

The cause of Jim's death or other circumstances surrounding his passing were not disclosed.