What happened to Frank Cozzolino? HGTV star's cause of death revealed days after passing

Frank Cozzolino (Image via Instagram/@make_it_right)

HGTV star Frank Cozzolino died after he "lost his battle" with lymphoma, his daughter Filomena shared.

News of the Holmes on Homes star's death, which occurred on Thursday, December 4, was revealed by his co-star Mike Holmes on his Instagram handle.

"I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino. Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That’s just who he was," Homes wrote in the caption.

He continued:

"Frank wasn’t just good at what he did — he really cared. He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped. Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you buddy."

A day later, Frank's daughter Filomena posted a touching tribute to her father on Instagram, revealing that he died after he "lost his battle" with lymphoma earlier this month.

"My dad is loved by many. A man full of passion, empathy, brutal honesty, and integrity," wrote Filomena.

In the tribute, Frank's daughter explained that "he fought through the struggles of organ disease and was granted a second chance at life in 2017 through the gift of organ donation." However, earlier this year, "his medical team found that his liver disease had returned, and he became the grateful recipient of a second transplant in July 2025. A third chance at life, if you will."

Although there were "many post-operation complications," he "conquered each new battle" until he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

"Ever the fighter, he never gave up. He deliberated and decided that he would push through; he’d beaten the odds up to this point, he thought "the world isn’t getting rid of me this easily. Although he lost his battle in the late evening of December 4, 2025, my dad pushed the boundaries of what many of his medical team, friends, and family thought possible," she wrote.

Filomena added that Frank's loved ones "will remember their fondest memories with him" whether it was sharing meal, "rocking out at a concert, their best laugh, the darkest moments they pulled one another out of, picking his brain about electrical or music or travel—each memory is what he'd want us to tightly hold onto as we battle our grief."

"He was a man of many words (oh, what a gift of the gab) and believed in the power of positivity. His passing, as heartbreaking as it is, is a reason for us to keep pushing forward, and spread kindness and generosity," she continued.

Frank Cozzolino didn't want to have a funeral

Furthermore, in the Instagram post, Filomena shared that Frank Cozzolino did not "wish to have a funeral."

"For all of those who'd like to pay their respects, he did not wish to have a funeral. Rather, he wanted people to focus on the great times they shared with him. His life, and the lives of his loved ones, was enhanced by organ donation; we can take a moment to honour him by donating to organ transplant research, cancer research, or signing up for organ donation. This way, we may continue to bring others a second, or third, chance at life," she wrote.

Sharing a heartfelt message to her father, Filomena concluded:

"Daddy, you put up one hell of a fight. You are the strongest person I know, and I am grateful for the years we got to spend together on Earth. Now your battle is over and you can rest. We'll all see you again."

Along with Filomena, Frank Cozzolino is survived by his partner, Lisa and another daughter, Alexandria.