Who was HGTV star Frank Cozzolino? 'Holmes on Homes' standout mourned after sudden passing at 56

Frank Cozzolino has died at the age of 56. The electrician who became famous from appearing in HGTV’s Holmes on Homes and its spinoff shows passed away on December 4, 2025, after suffering sudden health complications, per his costar Mike Holmes.

Cozzolino was based in Toronto, Canada, and founded his company, Solutions Electrical, which was “very successful” and a “testament to his hard work and perseverance,” according to his obituary.

His obituary further states that he is survived by his partner, Lisa, and daughters, Filomena and Alexandria.

Frank Cozzolino had battled complications in his liver before passing, Holmes on Homes co-star reveals

Cozzolino’s Holmes on Homes co-host Mike Holmes mourned his partner on Instagram via an emotional tribute, adding that the father-of-two had contributed meaningfully to several families because of his knowledge of electronics:

“I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino. Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That’s just who he was."

He added that Cozzolino was passionate about helping homeowners solve their problems and that friends and family will miss the Toronto native for a long while.

Holmes revealed in a separate reel posted on December 9, 2025, that Cozzolino had been experiencing health issues over the last few years. He said in the clip:

"Frank has gone through hell. I mean, he had a liver six years ago, that liver failed, he had to go in and get another liver."

Holmes added that Cozzolino’s family and friends had thought then that he wouldn’t survive, but he had surprised them all:

"It was touch and go; we thought for sure that he wasn’t going to make it, and he came back. And all of a sudden, due to complications, he passed away on Dec. 4.”

Holmes recalled his first meeting with Cozzolino almost 25 years ago:

"Approximately 25 years ago, on the very first day of filming Holmes on Homes — it was a brand new show — at the end of the day, in walked an electrician. His name was Frank Cozzolino.”

Holmes revealed that Cozzolino was unfazed when he revealed that they wouldn’t make any money from fixing people’s homes:

“he wanted so much to help the homeowners we were about to help.” Holmes adds, “I said to him, ‘We don’t have the money. Can you help me help these people?’ He said, ‘Yes.’”

