The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon grills Sienna, Lily rethinks Cane, and Audra makes a risky move

Lily Winters (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

Tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless brings new twists, as tension builds in Genoa City as tough conversations take place, past decisions come back into focus, and shaky alliances are put to the test. From emotional confrontations to shifting relationships, the episode centers on very personal struggles.

As the hour unfolds, attitudes begin to change, awkward encounters create discomfort, and key choices threaten to reshape several lives.

Sharon pushes for honest answers, Noah deals with lingering emotional issues, and Lily questions a decision she once felt confident about. By the end, things may look very different for many characters.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on December 11, 2025

Sharon questions Sienna’s intentions

Sharon is alone with Sienna at the cottage and uses the moment to ask the questions she has been holding back. As a protective mother who knows Noah’s difficult dating past, Sharon directly asks about Sienna’s true intentions.

She wants to know if Sienna really cares about Noah or wants something else.

Sharon brings up how Noah was hurt in the past and makes it clear she will not let it happen again. Sienna says she is not after money or status. Sharon listens carefully as she decides if Sienna is telling the truth.

Noah faces emotional discomfort at the GCAC

Noah’s day becomes difficult when he unexpectedly meets Audra, bringing up old emotions they never truly dealt with. Because of their past, even a simple talk feels stressed and clumsy.

Noah attempts to remain well-mannered, but it is obvious the moment bothers him.

Seeing his son’s unease, Nick gets involved and offers Noah a chance to depart. His actions demonstrate that the family is still working to keep Noah safe from being hurt once more, even as Noah continues to understand things by himself.

Audra and Holden move toward an uneasy alliance

After the awkward moment at the GCAC, Holden tracks down Audra to clear the air between them. Their talk shows they both see the advantage of working together, even though they don’t fully trust each other.

For now, they’re willing to put past issues aside to protect themselves.

They move closer to a loose agreement, mainly to keep certain secrets from coming out. With Claire becoming a bigger threat, Audra and Holden realize that teaming up may be their safest choice, even if it means depending on someone they’re unsure about.

Lily and Cane revisit unfinished business

At Crimson Lights, Lily meets with Cane, and their conversation quickly turns to the Abbott Communications launch party. Lily says she’ll be there but already expects it to be boring, making it clear she’s not very excited about the event or about Cane’s role in her life right now.

Cane suggests they go to the party together, hoping it might make the night more enjoyable. Lily is unsure at first but listens as Cane says he’s moved on from past relationships and is focused on the future. His honesty slowly makes Lily lower her guard.

A change of heart hints at a possible future

As Cane talks honestly about his unresolved issues and his need to hold Phyllis accountable, Lily begins to see things differently.

She starts to believe that Cane may truly be ready to move on instead of repeating past mistakes.

By the end of their conversation, Lily’s attitude clearly changes. She gives Cane some hopeful news, showing she’s reconsidered her earlier decision and may be open to what’s ahead. The episode ends by hinting that Lily and Cane still have a long story to tell.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.