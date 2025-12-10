What role did Matthew Morrison play on Grey’s Anatomy? Everything to know about his character

Actor Matthew Morrison who plays Doctor Paul Stadler on Grey's Anatomy. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

ABC Network and Hulu’s Grey’s Anatomy is an American procedural medical drama that first premiered on March 27, 2005, and has run for 22 successful seasons. The show was created by Shonda Rhimes, who is also the main screenwriter leading the entire production.

The central themes and storyline arc of the show focus on the professional and personal lives of the medical interns, doctors, nurses, and other medical staff at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, who end up balancing their own issues while also handling a huge number of difficult patients.

Veteran actress Matthew Morrison joined the entire cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy in 2017 and played the character of Doctor Paul Stadler throughout seasons 13 and 14.

Matthew Morrison first debuted his character as Doctor Stadler on season 13, episode 23, which aired on May 11, 2017.

He was introduced as a part of the Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference, which was shown happening in California, as Doctor Jo Wilson’s abusive, separated husband, who had engaged in severe domestic violence with her.

His character last appeared on season 14, episode 10, as a patient at the hospital. He ended up losing his life after suffering from a fatal fall, which made doctors declare him brain-dead.

Following that incident, his former partners Jo and Jenny ended up deciding to pull the plug on him and also donated all his vital organs to save other patients who needed urgent transplants.

Actor Matthew Morrison appeared on the medical procedural drama in May 2017, on season 13, episode 23 titled ‘True Colors’, and portrayed the character of Doctor Paul Stadler.

His entrance was shown while he was attending the Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference in California as Doctor Jo Wilson’s abusive former partner.

Doctor Alex Karev, who was the current partner of Jo, ended up realizing who he was and kept thinking about how horrible Paul had been to Jo, and ended up hitting her on many accounts, and was guilty of emotional and domestic violence.

However, after this episode, Paul’s character was shown in season 14, episode 8 titled ‘Out of Nowhere’.

Doctor Paul Stadler went over to the hospital and had a run-in with his former partner, Jo, who had recently become the newly appointed chief resident, and ended up making her lose her emotional calm and balance.

The following episodes after this revealed that the only reason why Paul had tracked Doctor Jo Wilson down to the hospital was to make her sign their divorce agreement so that he would be able to marry his new fiancée, Jenny, legally.

In season 14, episode 10 titled ‘Personal Jesus’, it was revealed that Paul had also been abusing Jenny, and in an attempt to try to physically assault her, he fell down and hit his head against a solid bedframe.

Doctors diagnosed him with second-impact syndrome, and he was declared brain dead.

Both Jo and Jenny ended up collectively deciding to pull the plug and donated his organs to patients.

