Why are there rumors about Owen Hunt leaving Grey's Anatomy? Everything you need to know

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © ABC]

Dr. Owen Hunt of Grey’s Anatomy, played by Kevin McKidd, is going through a low in his personal life since he is divorcing his wife after Teddy realized he was cheating on her with Nora in the finale of season 21. However, he returned in season 22, working his regular shifts till coming face-to-face with his former wife in the season’s fall finale.

This uncomfortable situation forced some viewers to wonder whether Owen would distance himself from Teddy and walk out of the show. The rumors were possibly generated from some social media posts and some other media articles that hinted at Kevin's exit as part of cast changes and the actor pursuing other projects.

While McKidd has previously fielded questions about his exit, denying any intention of leaving, he has time and again emphasized his involvement with Grey’s Anatomy and its production team. As such, the current rumors are untrue and Dr. Owen will continue as a staff member at Grey Sloan Memorial.

As fans already know, season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy premiered on October 9, 2025, with its focus on the survivors from the blast in the previous season. While Link survived his severe injuries, thanks to the hospital staff’s timely help, Jo relaxed and looked forward to having her twins.

The season moved on to various plot lines revolving around medical dilemmas and decisions. These include Meredith’s awkward partnership and a high-risk lung transplant, to Jo’s procedure on a difficult pregnancy, ending with her own pregnancy risk. The fall finale found Jo’s heart failing, forcing Dr. Winston to do a C-section on her seven-week premature babies.

Grey’s Anatomy: What happened with Owen and Teddy recently

Longtime Grey’s Anatomy fans may know that Kevin McKidd’s Owen has been part of the hospital for a long time. After both his marriages, with Cristina and Amelia, ended in divorce, he married Teddy Altman. Together, the couple was raising their children, Leo and Allison.

However, season 21 saw Owen having an extramarital relationship with Nora. While Teddy saved Nora, Owen refused to accept the true nature of his relationship with her. This clinched the matter between the wedded pair, as Teddy chose self-peace over her love for Owen. Teddy realized that she had put Owen above everyone, including herself, for a long time.

While the duo entered Grey’s Anatomy season 22 as a separated couple, they did not get over their love for each other. That made their encounter in the fall finale episode interesting.

In episode 6 of the season, titled When I Crash, Owen and Teddy’s children walked in on Owen when he was with Nora. Before this awkwardness could fade away, Owen found himself at a crash site where a cyclist was trapped under a bus. Teddy crawled under the wobbling bus to tie a tourniquet on the victim’s bleeding leg to save blood loss.

On the other hand, the victim, Maisie, cried about the silly fight she had with her boyfriend and their breakup. The doctor next came across Maisie’s beau, who was in tears, worrying about her survival. The situation drew a parallel with Teddy and Owen, since they broke up over the latter’s affair and are going for a divorce.

To add to the complication, Nora broke up with Owen as she needed Teddy’s help to get healthy. This arrangement left both Teddy and Owen lonely and sad. Whether they get back with each other in future episodes of Grey's Anatomy remains to be seen.

The next episode of Grey’s Anatomy, titled Skyfall, is returning after the winter hiatus on January 8, 2026. Tune in to ABC to find out if Jo is healthy enough to hold her twin babies and if Owen plans his next move on relationships.