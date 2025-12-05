3 jaw-dropping revelations in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 Reunion

Jessi Ngatikaura (Image via Getty)

The Season 3 reunion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives brought together the full cast — and their partners — to address the scandals and unanswered questions that defined the latest episodes.

In a special hosted by Stassi Schroeder, the #MomTok influencers revisited the Marciano Brunette controversy, discussed the lingering effects of trauma, and navigated fractured friendships that have yet to be fully repaired.

Three revelations in particular reshaped narratives established throughout the season and clarified what viewers had only seen in fragments.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The biggest moments from the Season 3 reunion







1. Jessi Ngatikaura discloses that she was r*ped at 19

One of the most emotional moments in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion began during a segment focused on how trauma has shaped several cast members’ marriages.

Mikayla Matthews revisited her childhood s*xual abuse and ongoing therapy with Jace Matthews, and as the conversation continued, Jessi Ngatikaura grew visibly distressed.

She then shared publicly for the first time:



“I actually uncovered the memory that I was raped when I was 19.”



Jessi explained that this realization emerged in therapy while working through her marital issues with husband Jordan Ngatikaura, adding that the trauma contributed to emotional detachment and intimacy struggles.

She said it caused her to “go emotionally numb,” leading her to push people away and feel “not good enough.”

Her confession prompted support from multiple cast members. Conner Leavitt was moved to tears as he recalled sharing his own childhood assault at a previous reunion.

Demi Engemann was similarly shaken, saying the discussion was “triggering deep, deep wounds and things for me that I haven’t fully uncovered.”

Jessi’s statement altered the context of her storyline from Season 3 — including the emotional affair that dominated much of the year — and provided clarity into challenges viewers had only partially understood.

2. Never-before-seen call reignites Jessi and Marciano's affair fallout

A key point of escalation during the reunion centered on new footage between Jessi and Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette.

Season 3 showed their emotional affair, but the previously unreleased phone call revealed more nuance — and more disagreement about what happened.

In the call, Marciano claimed he believed they had s*x. Jessi pushed back, stating they “kissed twice and that was it.” The clip also included Marciano asking:



“Are you gonna talk about how you wanted to leave Jordan and that you loved me?”



Jessi responded:



“1000%.”



After watching the footage, Jordan expressed feeling “triggered.” Jessi clarified that she wanted to leave him for her own well-being rather than for Marciano.

Marciano also referenced Demi, saying:



“Demi really f--ked me. I don’t want to get into it. I really can’t. Dude, she f--king used me, that’s all I’m gonna say.”



These remarks reignited conflict across the cast. Demi maintained she was subjected to “unwanted touch” from Marciano and denied ever kissing him, while Jen Affleck continued to insist that the flirtation she witnessed suggested more may have occurred off camera.

Brett Engemann defended his wife, leading to cross-accusations that escalated into shouting between the couples. No conclusion was reached, and the cast left still divided over what really happened.

3. DadTok confrontations and Dakota Mortensen’s apology collapse

While The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives highlights its female-led storytelling, the reunion showed that tension among the men — DadTok — remains equally combustible. Before filming even began, raised voices backstage signaled unresolved hostility.

During the taping, resentment deepened amid arguments over loyalty, truthfulness, and who had damaged whose reputation. At one point, an insult was fired that referenced castmate behavior:



“People just talk s–t behind your back because you’re a s--ty person.”



The conflict continued as husbands defended their partners and accused others of dishonesty.

Later, Dakota Mortensen returned to discuss his volatile relationship with Taylor Frankie Paul.

He asked producers to remove all the women so he could explain his side before Taylor returned to challenge his account.

When her parents, Liann and Jeremy May, joined the discussion, they rejected Dakota’s apology outright. Liann said,



“You’re a different person behind closed doors.”



Jeremy added:



“I can’t accept anything that comes out of your mouth because it’s all bulls--t.”



Dakota ultimately walked off the stage, leaving his storyline unresolved heading into the future.

The revelations about past trauma provided new insight into relationship breakdowns viewers had witnessed in real time.

The Marciano conflict remains deeply disputed, guaranteeing its presence in future interactions. And DadTok’s clashes underscored that the divides on-screen mirror those behind the camera.

The reunion may not have settled every conflict, but it clarified what the cast is carrying into upcoming episodes — and which fractures may widen as Season 4 continues filming.

Stay tuned for more updates.