Ghosts season 5 episode 7 ending explained: What happened in Bela’s dream that shattered Eric’s proposal?

Punam Patel as Bela and Andrew Leeds as Eric in Ghosts Season 5 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️CBS)

Ghosts is a CBS sitcom that started in the U.S. on October 7, 2021. It comes from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, based on a BBC show. The story centres on Samantha Arondekar, played by Rose McIver.

She falls down stairs at Woodstone Mansion, which she just inherited and wakes up able to see ghosts. Her husband, Jay, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, can't see them, so he deals with the chaos from the outside.

Season 5 began on October 16, 2025, with 22 episodes in total. It focuses on the ghosts' daily dramas and Sam's efforts to turn the mansion into a B&B.

Episode 7, titled "The Proposal," aired on December 4, 2025. The episode highlights Bela’s dream that shattered Eric’s proposal. Sasappis, using his dream-entering power, went into Bela's to calm her down since she was upset. Bela assumed that Eric would be proposing to her, but then she found out that he wouldn't.

Sass, who was heartbroken because of Joan, hooked up with Bela in her dreams. This planted real guilt and doubts about her relationship, which Eric overcame and crushed his plans for the proposal.

This episode brings back guest stars like Punam Patel as Bela, Jay's sister, and Andrew Leeds as her boyfriend Eric. The show mixes humour from ghost powers with real-life family tensions.

Ghosts season 5 episode 7 ending explained: Bela’s dream shattered Eric’s proposal while Issac earns his place back in the basement

The episode opens with Bela visiting the mansion. She tells Sam she's excited because Eric has been dropping hints about proposing. He's asked about her ring size and booked a trip to Woodstone. Bela started to get her nails done and put snail mucin on her face when the bummer arrived.

Eric has cancelled the trip since he had an “architecture emergency”, and the real reason for asking the ring size was because he wanted to get his and her bowling balls. So there was no engagement proposal (so Bela thought), and it made her very upset.

But Sam, excited to be maid of honour, later revealed to Jay and the Ghosts that she called Eric and asked him to pretend to cancel the trip and stage a surprise proposal for Bela at the mansion.

Meanwhile, Issac’s life is hard living in the basement. The ghosts sleep standing up. But he has to establish a residency since he lost his upstairs primary. And his only chance to win the Ghost Election Representative is to secure the voting nominations from the basement ghosts. And he has to prove himself as the “man of the people” hence he can’t ask Sam to put a cot in the basement.

However, in the afternoon, he is caught red-handed by Nancy sleeping on the couch instead of the basement. She was angry with him and said he could never be their Ghost Representative.

Desperate to win, Issac asks for a chance and Nancy tells him to win the fight against Trunk. To prove he's one of them, Issace enters their Fight Club tournament.

At night, ghost Sasappis, who was heartbroken since his love interest, Joan, was not visiting him, enters Bela’s dreams. Bela was also upset over Eric’s false alarm for a proposal. They bond over shared sadness, and one thing leads to another. They kiss and supposedly hook up.

The next morning, Sass confronts Sam and Jay about how he hooked up with Bela in her dreams. This complicates the situation as Sam reveals that Eric was actually planning to do a surprise proposal, which she suggested.

Bela on hearing this, feels guilty that she hooked up with a backup ghost. Jay and Sam suggest that Bela mustn't tell Eric about this, as it will only hurt him.

Unfortunately, Eric overhears the whole thing as he was hiding inside the dishwasher delivery box. He feels betrayed and hurt. Bela tries to convince him that Sass means nothing to him but Eric says he needs some space to think since Bela’s hooking up with a ghost is very triggering for him.

Sasappis feels bad and uses his powers again. He enters Eric's Bob Ross dream to talk him into forgiving her, saying it was just a dream glitch. Eric softens a bit but still doubts the relationship.

Meanwhile, in the basement fight club, Isaac faces his opponent, Trunk, who is a huge, silent ghost who died in a logging accident. Isaac gets knocked down fast but keeps getting up, showing real grit.

He lost the fight and came up defeated when Nancy informed him that the public really loved his confidence and how he didn't give up. Hence, Issac finally earns a place among the basement ghosts again.

Upstairs, in the kitchen, Jay finds Bela still feeling guilty and hurt over the breakup. She confronts how she is afraid to start all over again with someone new. Jay realises that Bela wants to settle down, in general, not particularly with Eric. So he suggests that Bela must not take hasty decisions, as she is afraid to start over. She deserves the best.

The siblings share a heartfelt moment, which is again interrupted by Eric’s voice coming from a produce carton.

Bela apologises to Eric again when his parents, Ginny and Steve, also appear from their hiding spots, the recycling bins. Eric reveals he flew them out for the proposal. But there will be no engagement since Bela and Eric decided to break up mutually.

The episode ends with a more romantic twist as Jay finally stages the dream proposal do-over he had in mind for Sam, in the Bahamas. With a ring hidden in the martinis, an honest romantic confession of how much Jay loves Sam, he proposes to her and she gladly accepts and returns her love.

With smiles, romance and fireworks, the episode offers a sweet romantic-comedy with a failed proposal twist for its viewers.

Watch new episodes of Ghosts Season 5 on CBS Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Stream on Paramount+ with plans starting at $7.99 a month.

