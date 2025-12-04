“It is the most chaotic day” – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives host Stassi Schroeder breaks down leading her first solo reunion for Hulu

TV personality Stassi Schroeder performs a live version of her podcast "Straight Up With Stassi" at The Wiltern on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Stassi Schroeder described her first solo hosting experience for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three reunion as a process defined by extensive preparation and constant coordination.

In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter on December 4, 2025, she stated,

“I loved every second. It was the most chaotic day.”

Schroeder also detailed the structure, scheduling demands, and on-set conditions that shaped the taping, outlining how the format required sustained attention to cast interactions, production timing, and network directives while she managed the reunion independently.

Stassi Schroeder’s first solo hosting of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion

Stassi Schroeder discusses securing the hosting role

Schroeder addressed how she responded when Hulu approached her to lead the season three reunion.

According to her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained that she questioned why she was not previously considered.

She described being at the Hulu offices and conveyed that she felt "offended" when she learned she was not asked to host the second reunion.

She added that she insisted on participating regardless of logistical conflicts.

She emphasized her determination by expressing that she did not care what needed to be arranged to ensure the hosting would occur, highlighting her intent to "make this happen."

She also described her connection with several cast members and how those relationships began before their series aired. Schroeder said,

“I really love those girls, I met a bunch of them in Italy at the villa before their show had even come out.”

She added that repeated interactions increased her familiarity with the cast, explaining that her reaction of "oh, I love them" reflected how often she spent time with them.

Managing hosting responsibilities while removing personal perspective

Schroeder outlined how she separated her prior familiarity with the cast from the responsibilities expected from a reunion host.

She said her approach centered on maintaining a structured environment, emphasizing that her main focus going into the reunion was not on herself.

She added that her past experiences as a cast member informed her approach, explaining that she had previously been in the "hot seat" and understood the perspective of those participating.

Her hosting goal focused on ensuring that participants could speak without pressure. Schroeder explained,

“My job going into a reunion is to provide a safe space where everyone feels comfortable enough to say exactly what they want to say.”

She also emphasized how she removed personal preferences or previous interactions, stating that she takes her personal relationships and how she feels as a fan and as "a viewer out of the process."

How the Mormon Wives reunion differed from Vanderpump Villa

Schroeder compared her previous hosting assignment to this one, noting key procedural differences. Discussing the Vanderpump Villa reunion, she explained that she shared hosting duties and that Lisa Vanderpump was present, which meant the reunion was not completely "her own."

In contrast, leading the Mormon Wives reunion required Schroeder to work independently while managing a multi-step workflow.

She described the preparation process, including traveling to Utah for a meeting lasting five hours to review questions and working late into the night with the producers, emphasizing the extended "preparation."

She also noted that filming occurred simultaneously with cast promotion and referenced moments when cast conflict happened off-set, highlighting the challenge of deciding whether to save certain interactions for the "reunion."

Schroeder also outlined decisions related to handling heavier topics. According to her interview, producers frequently reminded her of time limits, yet she explained her approach by stating,

“If you want to get to a real place with everyone, then you got to let everybody talk for a little while.”

She described how she balanced open discussion with production timing, eventually signaling when conversations needed to pause, emphasizing that participants needed to "shut up" at certain points to maintain the schedule.

