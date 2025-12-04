"You are totally unbiased": The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck cheers Stassi Schroeder taking over reunion hosting from Nick Viall

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion host Stassi Schroeder (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck was overjoyed to see Vanderpump Rules fame Stassi Schroeder host their reunion rather than Nick Viall, and she made her feelings known.

In one segment of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ December 4, 2025, reunion, Jen admitted her honest feelings to Stassi, saying:



“I am so glad it is you because I know you are totally unbiased.”



Stassi, for her part, credited her experience hosting the Vanderpump Rules reunion alongside Lisa Vanderpump for her skills.

That said, she thanked Jen for the compliment, noting that she knew what it felt like to be questioned and put on the spot.

Stassi stepped up for the role after Nick hosted season 2 of the Hulu show in July, sparking outrage among fans for the way he treated Whitney Leavitt at the reunion by consistently putting her on the spot and questioning her lack of accountability.

However, in a July 8 episode of The Viall Files podcast, Nick dismissed the allegations about targeting Whitney, calling her one of his “favorite characters.”

According to him, he was only trying to make sure “everything was addressed.”

But it was during the September 9 episode of the podcast that he revealed that he would not be returning to host as he would be busy working on an upcoming Netflix series, Age of Attraction.

Looking into Nick Viall’s interactions with Whitney Leavitt at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion







The season 2 reunion, which premiered on July 1, 2025, saw Whitney facing sharp questioning, as she was asked to address Demi’s behavior throughout the season in her absence.

She was also put in the hot seat when Nick asked her whether she considered herself “better than” Taylor Frankie Paul at owning up to one’s mistakes.

When she stated that she was no one to “judge that,” The Bachelor alum snapped back, asking her to share what she thought.

The female Hulu star expressed that they were “equal” at taking accountability, to which Nick asked her if she was “equally good or equally bad.”

He went a step further and asked her co-stars for their thoughts on Whitney’s ability to take accountability. It again put Whitney in a difficult position as she ended up with almost no support from her co-stars.

The reunion even had Whitney call out Nick for his “double standard,” noting that Mikayla “constantly” belittled her but was not questioned.

On the July 8 episode of the Viall Files podcast, Nick defended his behavior toward Whitney, saying he was trying to maintain the balance between “being host and being objective.”



“I was a bit surprised when Whitney did not like my line of questioning. When it comes to the past two seasons, I think the perceived lack of accountability of Whitney is something that I wanted to have a chance to address with her,” he added.



However, later in September, he cited scheduling conflicts as the reason he would not return to host season 3.

With that, Stassi was handed over the hosting duties of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion.

What did Stassi say about hosting the season 3 reunion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on December 4, 2025, Stassi opened up about her hosting responsibilities, noting that she approached the show with the mindset of not making it about her.

Having been in their shoes, she knew how challenging reunions could get. Consequently, she wanted to provide a “safe space” to the ladies, where everyone would feel free to express their honest opinions without any fear.



“It’s not about my opinions. It’s not about my judgments. I’m there to try and just make them feel comfortable enough to get the truth out and to get them talking, and to steer the ship,” she said.



Stassi further explained that she preferred keeping her own relationships and opinions out of the conversation because the reunion was a platform for the cast to share what they thought, not for her to express her own statements.

Stay tuned for more updates.