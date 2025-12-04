Who is Jimmy Borrelli on Chicago Fire? Everything to know about the character

Steven R McQueen, the actor who played Jimmy Borrelli (Photo by Getty Images)

Jimmy Borrelli is a firefighter candidate on Chicago Fire who joined Firehouse 51 in season 4 and quickly became part of the station’s core storylines. Portrayed by Steven R. McQueen, Jimmy enters the series under rocky circumstances.

Despite the bad first impression, he works to prove himself to Chief Wallace Boden and the rest of the team. His run on the show is shaped by two major arcs: a brief romantic relationship with paramedic Jessica “Chili” Chilton and an increasingly strained dynamic with Boden following Danny’s death in a building collapse.

Jimmy’s story ultimately ends in season 5 after he suffers catastrophic burns during a rescue, the loss of an eye bringing his firefighting career to a sudden and permanent close.

Jimmy Borrelli's major storylines on Chicago Fire

Jimmy Borrelli arrives at Firehouse 51 in the Season 4 premiere under poor circumstances. His brother Danny drops him off tied up and humiliated as a prank. Chief Wallace Boden sends Jimmy away on the spot. Jimmy returns later the same day to apologize. He asks for a chance to prove himself. Boden allows him to start as a candidate.

Jimmy trains alongside new arrivals Stella Kidd and Jessica “Chili” Chilton. He struggles at first. He makes mistakes on calls and in the house. Over time, he improves. He follows orders. He shows commitment. He begins to fit in. Boden promotes him to a more permanent role.

Jimmy grows close to Chili. They start as friends. The friendship turns into a relationship in Season 4. The romance becomes visible around the firehouse. During a department review, Jimmy is warned by Matthew Casey to keep things professional. Jimmy tells Chili to scale back. Chili does not listen. They are caught together on duty. Jimmy is shaken by the consequences. Chili brushes it off. Jimmy ends the relationship.

Danny Borrelli becomes a major part of Jimmy’s arc. Danny works at Engine 67. He pressures Jimmy to transfer. Jimmy refuses. The brothers fight. They later reconcile at Molly’s. Their bond appears repaired.

That changes during a structure collapse in the Season 4 finale. Danny returns to a failing building after thinking he heard a victim inside. Boden grants him one minute. The building collapses. Danny is trapped. Jimmy runs in after him. Boden pulls Jimmy out himself. Danny dies inside.

Jimmy takes leave after the funeral. He returns angry and closed off. Jimmy blames Boden for giving Danny permission to go back in. He tells Severide and Casey what he feels. He files a grievance against Boden in the Season 5 premiere. The tension affects his work.

During a major multi-vehicle crash, a tanker carrying fuel becomes unstable. Boden orders Jimmy to stand down but he disobeys. He runs toward the truck to help a victim. The tanker explodes and Jimmy is set on fire.

Jimmy survives, but he suffers extensive burns. He loses his left eye, and doctors end his career as a firefighter. At the hospital, Jimmy and Boden reconcile. The grievance is dropped, and Jimmy leaves Firehouse 51 for good. His story ends with recovery, not revenge. His time at 51 is brief, but his impact is lasting.

About Steven R. McQueen, the actor who played Jimmy Borrelli

Steven R. McQueen is an American actor best known for playing Jeremy Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries before joining Chicago Fire as firefighter candidate Jimmy Borrelli. Born in Los Angeles in 1988, he is the grandson of iconic film star Steve McQueen and actress Neile Adams, and the son of producer Chad McQueen and former actress Stacia Robitaille.

McQueen began acting in the mid-2000s with guest roles on shows like CSI: Miami, Numb3rs, and Without a Trace. His role on Chicago Fire ran from 2015 to 2016, and he has since appeared in projects such as The Warrant (2020).

Catch Chicago Fire on NBC.