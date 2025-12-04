Complete cast breakdown of Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Image sourced via Hallmark Channel

Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas revolves around a fictional English village where Kate, the protagonist, is seen as a textile designer. Kate moves back to the aforementioned village to take care of her father, Mac. The years go by, and after four, she finds herself stuck in a rut. She's showcased as a happy single woman, but with a mundane lifestyle. The story gains inertia as Kate gets pulled into a local Christmas-themed dating program by her best friend, Laura. The program consists of 12 consecutive dates, which are curated until Christmas. Kate is reluctant but joins the program due to being forced by her friends.

The holiday-themed rom-com movie exhibits a thorough emotional ride throughout the movie and comes out as a soothing, cozy experience through Kate's eyes. It seems the movie shows that the real affection comes from within the place that is in front of you, but you never look closely. The series is primarily based on the popular book, The Twelve Dates of Christmas

The series releases on the Hallmark Channel on December 5, 2025, in the United States.

Episodes are available to stream the day after their broadcast premiere on the Hallmark+ streaming service.

Meet all the cast members who appeared in Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas and the roles they have played before

Mae Whitman as Kate: The lead, a textile pattern designer who seems to be in a rut until her friend Laura signs her up for a holiday dating program. Mae has had an exquisite career since childhood, well known for her roles in Independence Day, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and TV roles in series such as Parenthood and Good Girls.

Lucy Eaton as Laura: Lucy is shown as Kate's best friend, who initially signs her up for the dating program. She is also known for her work in theatre and some British TV.

Julian Morris as Callum: He is shown as one of Kate's best friends, who is one of the people who pushed her into the dating program. His earlier work can be seen in Man in an Orange Shirt.

Jane Seymour as Evelyn: The local widow who will be seen with Kate's father. Seymour is widely recognized for her impressive role in the classic TV series Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman and her role in the film Live and Let Die.

Nathaniel Parker as Mac: The actor plays the role of Kate's father, who is regaining health after a motorbike accident. Kate's sole reason for coming back is to take care of Parker's character in the first place. The British actor is also known for his role as Dewson in the film T.I.M.

Mary McDonnell as Delilah: The actress plays the role of Kate's mother. Mary is an Academy Award-nominated actor who plays the role of a chaotic figure in Kate's family Christmas as she comes unannounced. She could be recognized as Kathy Brandywine in her latest work in the drama film Broke.

Additional cast members include:

Eimear Morrissey as Drew

Fiona Browne as Nicola Watkins

Zephani Idoko as Sarah

Carla Foley as Charlotte

Declan Reynolds as Doctor Kendrick

Rodrigo Ternevoy as Beret

Jake Solari as Charlie

Stream Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas on Hallmark Channel on December 5, 2025, in the United States, followed by the Hallmark+ streaming service the next day.

