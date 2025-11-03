Where is Chicago Fire season 14 filmed? All filming locations explored

First responder Violet in a scene from Chicago Fire [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © One Chicago/NBC]

The ongoing season of NBC’s fictional fire rescue series, Chicago Fire season 14, premiered on October 1, 2025. The fictional fire station, named Firehouse 51, houses a dedicated team of first responders for accidents and fires across the city. As of writing the article, the show has already aired 279 episodes, including five episodes of season 14.

As per Demetra Diamantopoulos, co-executive producer for Chicago Fire, the idea of Firehouse 51 is inspired by the real-life fire station of the city, the Chicago Fire Department Engine 18. As such, a lot of filming ideas and locations are based on Engine 18. To answer the titular question, Chicago Fire season 14 is being filmed at Chicago Engine 18, the city’s Cinespace Film Studios, outside Lottie’s pub and many exterior locations around the city.

Meanwhile, the current storyline of Chicago Fire season 14 focuses on Severide’s duties as the temporary in-charge for Firehouse 51 during Pascal’s absence. On one hand, he battles professional duties while on the other, he bonds with Isaiah. The firehouse also handles problems of multiple patients with similar stab wounds, while 911 calls get ignored or dismissed.

Chicago Fire season 14: All filming locations

Chicago Fire Department Engine 18, S. Blue Island Avenue

As mentioned before, Chicago Fire season 14 is based on one of the city’s operational firehouses located on the Near West Side part of the city, named Engine 18. As such, Engine 18 remains one of the main locations to film the outside of Firehouse 51.

Since it is a working fire station, the NBC show’s team must accommodate their workspace and timings. As Diamantopoulos told in an April 2024 interview to NBC Insider, the Engine 18 team makes room for the filming and treats the crew well.

Cinespace Chicago Film Studios

Most of the interior scenes are shot within the Studio with the right stage and backdrop. The interior set design is planned as per the exterior office design. As such, the fire station interiors for Chicago Fire season 14 match the one-storied buildings of Engine 18. Incidentally, Cinespace also holds sets for other One Chicago series in other areas of the studio space.

Lottie’s Pub, Bucktown, 1924 W. Cortland St.

The after-work interactions between the firefighters on Chicago Fire season 14 show Molly’s Bar as a place to unwind, a place co-owned by Mouch, Hermann and Trudy from Chicago P.D. The exterior shots of the pub are filmed in front of a real-life bar named Lottie’s Pub. However, the interiors of the bar are shot within the sets in Cinespace Studios. The interiors are designed to stay close to Lottie’s, which is popular for its happy hours and open mic.

Incidentally, Molly’s Bar, that is, Lottie’s Pub, features in some of the other One Chicago shows as well.

Additional Chicago Fire season 14 locations

As longtime viewers already know, the show needs the respondents to be out on the streets helping victims. As such, Chicago Fire season 14 has many shots filmed on the streets of the Windy City. That includes the aerial shot of the Chicago River, the Magnificent Mile in downtown, and Lincoln Park.

As per Diamantopoulos, the location of the exterior shoots depends on the storyline of the episode. As such, a case connected to the affluent is filmed at The Gold Coast or Lincoln Park, while those involving characters with more moderate backgrounds are filmed in Bridgeport and Pilsen near Cinespace.

Additionally, the Chicago Fire Academy often makes an appearance on the show. The modern building is located at the spot where the city witnessed the source of the 1871 Great Chicago Fire. The current address of the building is 558 W. De Koven St. Incidentally, many of the above-mentioned locations, such as Lottie’s and Engine 18, are now tourist spots for Chicago Fire fans.

Meanwhile, catch the upcoming episode of Chicago Fire season 14 dropping on NBC on November 5, 2025.