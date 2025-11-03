Physical: Asia: Meet the players from Team Australia

Robert Whittaker from Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s hit competition series, Physical: Asia, which premiered on October 28, 2025, is now heading into its second week, with fans awaiting a fresh batch of episodes to come out on November 4.

Currently, all eight countries – Australia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, the Philippines, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Thailand – remain in the competition, but the fates remain uncertain as the show progresses.

One of the teams that showed its strength in the first phase of the competition was Team Australia.

Comprised of six athletes, all experts in their fields, Team Australia is seen as a formidable opposition by the other countries.

From MMA to rugby, players from different fields made up the team of Australia.

The athletes who are representing Australia in the Netflix competition series are Robert Whittaker, Alexandra Milne, Dom Tomato, Eddie Williams, Eloni Vunakece, and Katelin van Zyl.

More details on the six athletes representing Team Australia on Physical: Asia







Robert Whittaker

Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker is a 34-year-old MMA fighter, renowned for his skills worldwide. He has been playing in the UFC for 16 years. In 2017, he became the first-ever Australian fighter to win the title of UFC champion in the middleweight class.

Before the feat, he competed in 97 kg freestyle wrestling, where he secured first place at the Australian National Wrestling Championships in May 2017.

In his introduction package, Robert said:



“Everyone in the division knows I’m a nightmare fight. And the world knows what sort of fight I bring to them.”



The Physical: Asia star stated that he was “super competitive” and that his only goal was to win.

Alexandra Milne

The next player on the team is Alexandra, a fitness coach, influencer, and a former competitive cheerleader.

According to a Q&A with Move With Us, Alexandra is half-Filipina and half-Australian. While describing her passion for athletics since childhood, Alexandra said:



“I have always been athletic since I was young, playing netball, dancing, track, competitive cheerleading, and going to the gym in high school. However, my parents didn’t have much knowledge about health and fitness. Fortunately, I was able to be fit and healthy, due to the sheer amount of exercise I did.”



Having built a successful career in fitness training, Alexandra now guides women on how to enjoy the gym.

Dom Tomato

Next up is Dom, whose full name is Dominic Di Tommaso. He is a parkour and freerunning athlete.

In his video package, he called himself the “biggest name” in his field, pointing out that he has over 3 million followers on Instagram.



“Parkour takes a huge amount of physicality, but it’s also mental, so the way it will fit into the games will work really well,” Dom explained.



With that, the Physical: Asia star added that Team Australia was “here to win” as he issued a warning to his competitors to be alert.

Eddie Williams

Next in the team is 35-year-old Eddie Willians, a two-time winner of Australia’s Strongest Man competition.

He has also competed in the World’s Strongest Man contest four times. Currently, he is the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest time to pull a tank over 10 meters, at 36.65 seconds.

Viewers of Physical: Asia may also recognize Eddie from Australia’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent, where he displayed his strength and musical abilities.

Eloni Vunakece

Eloni is a 38-year-old Fijian-Australian former rugby player, known for playing for the national rugby league team of Fiji.

He announced his retirement in 2018, after which he competed on several seasons of Australian Ninja Warrior, as well as a season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Katelin van Zyl

The last player on Team Australia is Katelin, a former professional hockey player. She now competes as a CrossFit and Hyrox athlete.

In 2024, she secured 13th place among female CrossFit players worldwide.

