Physical: Asia - Meet Team Japan

Yushin Okami, the captain of Team Japan in Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

From the makers of the popular fitness reality show Physical:100 comes another reality show which showcases the best of the best from various countries across Asia.

Physical: Asia represents teams from Asia and beyond where the contestants will compete in various challenges, making one country take the ultimate prize.

The series features renowned names in the world of sports such as Kim Dong-hyun, Yushin Okami, Manny Pacquiao, Robert Whittaker and Superbon who will act as captains for their respective teams representing a country.

Along with these former Olympians, world champions are also participating in Physical: Asia.

All of these titans would be vying for the one billion Korean Won which is equivalent to $700,000 prize money.

In every episode athletes representing Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mongolia, Turkey and Australia will face each other.

Physical: Asia—All about Team Japan







Team Japan in Physical: Asia features MMA fighters, wrestler, a judoka, Olympians and a legendary baseball player.

The team is led by Yushin Okami who is a renowned MMA fighter.

Team Japan entered in episode 1 of Physical: Asia and introduced themselves with Okami stating:



“ I was born to fight. It’s in my bones.”



He then proceeds to say:



“ We are a nation of warriors.”



Here is a detailed introduction about the members of Team Japan as reported by Marie Claire in October 2025.

Yushin Okami ( Captain)

Yukshin is a renowned name in the world of MMA. This 44-year-old boasts of a 23-year-long professional career.

He holds the record of most UFC wins by an Asian.

Interestingly, his rival on the show from Team Korea Kim Dong-hyun previously held the title before Yushkin surpassed his record.

Okami is also inspiration behind the Eren’s Titan form in the popular anime, Attack on Titan.

Kana Watanabe

Kana is also a MMA fighter. She has competed in the flyweight division of Bellator MMA and also the Professional Fighter League.

Her record features a total of 13 wins, four losses and one draw.

Katsumi Nakamura

Katsumi represented Japan in 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics in swimming.

The 31-year-old is a member of Japan’s national swim team from the year 2015.

He holds the national record for the men’s 100-meter freestyle.

Nakamura also runs a fitness YouTube channel.

Nanoka Ozaki

Nanoka is also an Olympian wrestler who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She won the medal in 68 Kg women’s freestyle division.

The 22-year-old is a two-time gold medalist at the World Wrestling Championship and the Asian Wrestling Championship.

Soichi Hashimoto

The captain of the Japan’s national judo team, Soichi Hashimoto is also a part of Team Japan in Physical: Asia.

His team won a silver medal in 2024 Paris Olympics and he also bagged a bronze medal in the individual category.

As mentioned in his Instagram, Hashimoto is oldest Japanese male judoka ever to win a medal at the Olympics.

He was 32 years old when he achieved this feat.

Just like Nakamura, Soichi also started a YouTube channel.

Yoshio Itoi

Itoi is a baseball players who is famously known by his nickname, ‘Superman’.

He was a nine-time all-star in Nippon Professional Baseball League.

Yoshio served as pitcher for 18 years before retiring in 2022.

The 44-year-old also won top place on Netflix’s first-ever Japanese survival show titled Final Draft.

Stay tuned for more such updates.