Road Wars: Pickup driver’s impatience turns deadly, slamming a wagon, throwing a tourist onto the road

Road Wars by A&E keeps showing viewers why it stays one of the channel's most exciting real-life shows, shining a tough light on the risks happening every day o͏n American roads.
Now in its sixth season, the show shows crazy driving acts, angry road fights, surprising crashes, and the rare bits of kindness that pop up in chaos.
Season 6, Episode 17 of Road Wars, called “I’m Walking Here!”, came on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, on A&E at 9/10c gave another scary hint of how fast and being impatient while driving can become very dangerous.
Even though the show goes through many states and incidents, one moment stands out for its sheer brutality and emotional weight: an incident involving a pickup truck and a group of tourists on a wagon ride that ends horrifyingly.
The official description of episode 17 of Road Wars season 6 by A&E TV states:
A man in Queens, New York attempts to close a street to traffic with a metal barricade. A traffic stop in Florida turns tense when a woman refuses to sign a speeding ticket. An SUV in Utah gets rear-ended onto train tracks.
What begins as a peaceful outing in Carmel Valley, California, quickly spirals into a life-altering tragedy. As the narrator explains:
“A group of tourists are on a slow-moving wagon ride in Carmel Valley, California,” enjoying what should have been a calm, scenic experience.
But that calm is shattered when “a driver in a pickup truck expresses some impatience.” Within seconds, the situation erupts.
The narrator states that the driver’s actions "escalates quickly,” culminating in a moment that no one on the wagon could have anticipated: “Sending one of the tourists completely overboard and onto the road.”
Panic immediately sets in. A desperate voice cries out, “Somebody please take my daughter.” Others scream in horror, repeating, “Oh my God! Oh my God!”
The quick change from a calm trip to pure fear shows how weak walkers and slow cars are when faced with wild drivers.
After the crash, the officials began an inquiry to find out what made such a big and risky response from the pickup truck driver. The results are very worrying, though.
According to the narrator, “After a police investigation, the truck driver is found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.21, almost three times the legal limit.”
The consequences are severe and justified as the narrator confirms that the driver “is sentenced to five years of felony probation for a DUI causing great bodily injury.”
While the sentence brings some measure of accountability, it cannot undo the trauma inflicted on the victim or the witnesses who saw the incident unfold.
This incident encapsulates everything Road Wars seeks to expose, as the official A&E description of the reality series notes:
Roadways can be a wild place. With violent road rage incidents increasing 500% over the last decade, “road raging” is a human behavior that has become widely known. “Road Wars” takes a deep dive into American roadways, examining extreme human behavior, wild weather, insane accidents and a few welcome instances of acts of kindness.
New episodes of Road Wars air every Tuesday on A&E TV, keeping track of the risky truth of today’s roads, where one quick moment of anger can change a normal day into a long-lasting sorrow.
Stay tuned for more updates.
TOPICS: Road Wars, A&E, A&E Networks, Reality TV