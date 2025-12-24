Road Wars: Pickup driver’s impatience turns deadly, slamming a wagon, throwing a tourist onto the road

Road Wars (Image via A&E TV)

Road Wars by A&E keeps showing viewers why it stays one of the channel's most exciting real-life shows, shining a tough light on the risks happening every day o͏n American roads.

Now in its sixth season, the show shows crazy driving acts, angry road fights, surprising crashes, and the rare bits of kindness that pop up in chaos.

Season 6, Episode 17 of Road Wars, called “I’m Walking Here!”, came on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, on A&E at 9/10c gave another scary hint of how fast and being impatient while driving can become very dangerous.

Even though the show goes through many states and incidents, one moment stands out for its sheer brutality and emotional weight: an incident involving a pickup truck and a group of tourists on a wagon ride that ends horrifyingly.

The official description of episode 17 of Road Wars season 6 by A&E TV states:

A man in Queens, New York attempts to close a street to traffic with a metal barricade. A traffic stop in Florida turns tense when a woman refuses to sign a speeding ticket. An SUV in Utah gets rear-ended onto train tracks.