A compilation of the top 8 Road Wars incidents captured on dashcams

Road Wars (Image via Getty)

Road Wars: Burning Rubber – Top 8 Moments presented a group of roadway events that were recorded on dash cams, phones, and helmet cameras. The show followed drivers and riders as they documented what they saw on highways, city streets, and rural roads.

Each clip showed how one action on the road could create a chain of events. The content included lane changes, weaving, tailgating, brake checks, sudden speed increases, impacts, fires, and emergency responses.

In one event, a driver said, “Look at this fool,” while recording a car trying to move through traffic, and in another, a witness reported, “A car fell off the highway.” These recorded moments showed how people reacted when they faced sudden movements or unexpected situations.

The show also presented follow-up details from police reports, including charges for reckless driving, weaving, hit-and-run, or failure to maintain lane control. Some clips ended with drivers calling 911, while others showed bystanders stepping in during dangerous moments.

Together, the top eight clips offered a view of how quickly conditions could change on the road and how individuals responded when they felt at risk, witnessed a collision, or came across a scene that required emergency help.

Roadway conflicts and near-miss events in Road Wars

Several clips in Road Wars showed drivers reacting to aggressive moves or sudden lane shifts. One recording captured a car trying to move between a truck and another vehicle before losing control.

The driver behind the wheel said, “Okay, what are you doing?” as the car hit a wall. Another clip showed two vehicles blocking each other for several minutes. A witness said, “They’ve been at it for at least six or eight minutes,” as the vehicles sped and changed lanes.

Police later stopped one driver after a thrown object and a lane shift. Another recording followed a sedan that weaved at high speed. A motorcyclist said, “What the—bro?” as the sedan struck two vehicles and continued forward.

The rider reported the location to authorities and followed the vehicle until officers arrived. In another case, an SUV drifted across lanes as a witness said, “No, no, no, wake up,” before the SUV turned into oncoming traffic and caused a chain reaction.

Police later stated that the driver had been tired after a midnight shift. These clips showed how speed, distraction, fatigue, and attempts to pass in tight spaces had led to near-miss situations and sudden roadway conflicts.

Roadway impact events and emergency response in Road Wars

Other clips focused on crashes, fire events, and actions taken after impact. In one recording, a car went airborne and landed on a road in front of another vehicle. A witness said, “Oh my god,” while calling 911.

The driver inside the airborne car had minor injuries, and police later reported that the event followed a hit-and-run. In another clip, a semi dragged a red car that was stuck under its trailer.

A witness said, “He didn’t know it, dude,” when the truck driver stated he had not seen the car. Police cleared the truck driver of wrongdoing. Another clip showed a wallet and phone left on a car roof; the rider said, “Thank you so much, bro,” after returning the items to the driver.

One recording showed an RV fire. A firefighter told a bystander, “Put your phone away,” as flames spread. Emergency teams moved the RV occupants to a hospital. Across these events, drivers and bystanders called 911, gave location details, or assisted until responders arrived.

Some incidents led to charges such as reckless driving or DUI, while others ended with no injuries and no further action. These moments showed how quick changes on the road often led to impact events and emergency responses.

