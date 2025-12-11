What are the winning numbers for Powerball? Full list from Dec. 10 drawing as the $930 million jackpot keeps growing

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Robert Hadad sells Powerball lottery tickets to a customer at his Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, December 10, 2025, took place, and many people were excited because the jackpot had reached a huge $930 million. Players all over the country were hoping this would be their lucky night. Now that the winning numbers are out, everyone is checking their tickets.

The winning Powerball numbers for Dec. 10 are:

10 – 16 – 29 – 33 – 69

Powerball: 22

Power Play: 3X

If a player matches all six numbers, they win the full jackpot. The winner can choose between a lump-sum cash payment or payments spread over 29 years.

Ohio Lottery Results for Dec. 10, 2025

Along with the Powerball, the Ohio Lottery held several other games on Wednesday. Here are the winning numbers for each draw:

Classic Lotto

Numbers: 16 – 17 – 20 – 25 – 37 – 40

Kicker: 642443

The next jackpot for Classic Lotto on Saturday, Dec. 13, is $1.2 million.

Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 Results

Pick 3

Midday: 573

Evening: 094

​

A $1 straight bet can win $500. The odds of winning are 1 in 1,000.

Pick 4

Midday: 1826

Evening: 9818

​

A $1 straight bet wins $5,000, and the odds are 1 in 10,000.

Pick 5

Midday: 49227

Evening: 40411

​

These games draw twice every day at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.

Rolling Cash 5 and Other Ohio Draws

Rolling Cash 5

Numbers: 14 – 26 – 32 – 34 – 36

The next jackpot is $120,000, and the odds of winning all five numbers are 1 in 575,757.

Lucky for Life

Draws daily at 10:30 p.m., with top-prize odds of 1 in 30,821,472.

Powerball and Mega Millions Drawing Times

Powerball

Draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Mega Millions

Draws every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Where to Check Results

Players can visit the official Ohio Lottery website to check their tickets, see older results and learn more about all games. With a jackpot this large, many people will try again for the next big draw.