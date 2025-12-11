What are the winning numbers for Powerball? Full list from Dec. 10 drawing as the $930 million jackpot keeps growing

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, December 10, 2025, took place, and many people were excited because the jackpot had reached a huge $930 million. Players all over the country were hoping this would be their lucky night. Now that the winning numbers are out, everyone is checking their tickets.
The winning Powerball numbers for Dec. 10 are:
10 – 16 – 29 – 33 – 69
Powerball: 22
Power Play: 3X
If a player matches all six numbers, they win the full jackpot. The winner can choose between a lump-sum cash payment or payments spread over 29 years.
Along with the Powerball, the Ohio Lottery held several other games on Wednesday. Here are the winning numbers for each draw:
Numbers: 16 – 17 – 20 – 25 – 37 – 40
Kicker: 642443
The next jackpot for Classic Lotto on Saturday, Dec. 13, is $1.2 million.
A $1 straight bet can win $500. The odds of winning are 1 in 1,000.
A $1 straight bet wins $5,000, and the odds are 1 in 10,000.
These games draw twice every day at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.
Numbers: 14 – 26 – 32 – 34 – 36
The next jackpot is $120,000, and the odds of winning all five numbers are 1 in 575,757.
Draws daily at 10:30 p.m., with top-prize odds of 1 in 30,821,472.
Draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
Draws every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Players can visit the official Ohio Lottery website to check their tickets, see older results and learn more about all games. With a jackpot this large, many people will try again for the next big draw.
