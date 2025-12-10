How to get free Powerball tickets as the jackpot hits $930 million — Simple steps to try your luck

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Robert Hadad sells Powerball lottery tickets to a customer at his Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has now grown to a massive $930 million after no one won on Monday night. With such a big prize, many people are looking for ways to try their luck without spending too much. Some players even want to know if there is any way to get free Powerball tickets or bonus plays.

Here is a simple breakdown of the jackpot update and easy ways people sometimes get free or bonus entries.

Why the Powerball Jackpot Is Growing So Quickly

On Monday night, the winning numbers drawn were 8, 32, 52, 56, 64, and the Powerball 23. The Power Play was 2X.

No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot rolled over again, rising to $930 million. This makes it one of the biggest Powerball jackpots ever.

Only one ticket came close — a player in Florida matched five white balls and won $1 million. If they had added the Power Play option, that prize would have doubled to $2 million.

This huge jackpot is now the seventh-largest Powerball prize in history.

Simple Ways People Sometimes Get Free or Bonus Powerball Tickets

While the lottery does not just hand out free tickets, there are a few small ways people can get bonus plays or extra chances without spending full price.

1. Store Deals and Promotions

Some shops offer small bonus deals, such as:

Buy a set amount of tickets, get a free quick pick

Loyalty card rewards that give free plays

Limited-time store promotions during big jackpots

These offers are not everywhere, so you may need to ask your local store.

2. Lottery Apps and Online Promos

Certain lottery apps may give:

A free ticket for first-time users

Discount codes

“Refer a friend” rewards

During giant jackpots like this one, apps sometimes run extra promotions.

3. Local Radio and News Contests

During big jackpots, radio stations and local news websites often do small giveaways.

They may offer:

Free quick pick tickets

Gift cards you can use to buy tickets

These contests are usually very simple to enter.

Small Wins Still Count — Check Your Numbers

Even if you didn’t win big, your ticket may still be worth something.

Here are some quick examples:

Match only the Powerball → $4

Match one white ball + Powerball → $4

Match three white balls → $7

Match four white balls + Powerball → $50,000

More than 1 million people won smaller prizes in Monday’s draw.

When Is the Next Draw?

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

With a jackpot this large, even a small lucky break — or a free ticket — could change someone’s life.