How to get free Powerball tickets as the jackpot hits $930 million — Simple steps to try your luck

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to a massive $930 million after no one won on Monday night. With such a big prize, many people are looking for ways to try their luck without spending too much. Some players even want to know if there is any way to get free Powerball tickets or bonus plays.
Here is a simple breakdown of the jackpot update and easy ways people sometimes get free or bonus entries.
On Monday night, the winning numbers drawn were 8, 32, 52, 56, 64, and the Powerball 23. The Power Play was 2X.
No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot rolled over again, rising to $930 million. This makes it one of the biggest Powerball jackpots ever.
Only one ticket came close — a player in Florida matched five white balls and won $1 million. If they had added the Power Play option, that prize would have doubled to $2 million.
This huge jackpot is now the seventh-largest Powerball prize in history.
While the lottery does not just hand out free tickets, there are a few small ways people can get bonus plays or extra chances without spending full price.
Some shops offer small bonus deals, such as:
These offers are not everywhere, so you may need to ask your local store.
Certain lottery apps may give:
During giant jackpots like this one, apps sometimes run extra promotions.
During big jackpots, radio stations and local news websites often do small giveaways.
They may offer:
These contests are usually very simple to enter.
Even if you didn’t win big, your ticket may still be worth something.
Here are some quick examples:
More than 1 million people won smaller prizes in Monday’s draw.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
With a jackpot this large, even a small lucky break — or a free ticket — could change someone’s life.
