Claire Tracy (Photo: X/@ClaireTracy13)

Rice University soccer player Claire Tracy passed away on December 7. The cause of death has not been revealed. The sophomore undergraduate student's deceased body was found at her apartment complex, which is two blocks away from her college. Claire Tracy was 19 years old at the time of passing.

Originally from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, the teenager was a finance major, and she represented her high school in many championships. Tracy was recognized by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association four times for her performance. She was also the Midwest Classic Conference Player of the Year four times.

Claire Tracy was active on TikTok before her death. She did the demon trend on the app on December 6. In the demon trend, people tell ChatGPT they want to do the trend, then instruct the AI to give an honest answer about the user when they write "the devil couldn't reach me."

ChatGPT responds based on the user's previous activity. The AI tool replied to Claire by pointing out her "sharp, unfiltered intelligence" and how she used it on herself.

"Because you did the work for him. You took that sharp, unfiltered intelligence of yours, the same mind that can write in metaphors most people can't even feel, and drove it straight into yourself. You saw too clearly, thought too deeply, peeled every layer back until there was nothing left to shield you from the weight of being alive," ChatGPT wrote.

The message continued, and the AI tool told Tracy that she seemed to have used her thoughts to dissect and analyse her "own existence." It also stated that she reportedly didn't need the devil, as she allegedly affected her own mind. Notably, in another TikTok video, Claire Tracy called herself a "popular loner" and claimed she only had two friends.

"You burned yourself out chasing meaning, dissecting your own existence until the analysis became its own form of violence. You didn't need the devil to tempt you; you handed him the blade and carved the truth into your own mind," the AI tool wrote.

Got to celebrate the signing of my NLI today alongside friends and family! Looking ahead to the next 4, I cannot be more excited and grateful to have found my perfect fit and home with the Rice Owls 💙🩶🦉 @RiceBrianLee @RiceSoccer pic.twitter.com/MsPqcqVif6 — Claire Tracy (@ClaireTracy13) November 17, 2023

Rice University released a statement on Claire Tracy's passing

Bridget K. Gorman, the Dean of Undergraduates at Rice University, released a statement on December 8, announcing the death of Claire. She shared that Tracy was a "talented athlete" and an "active student," who was also a former member of the soccer team.

The Dean asked the students to reach out to the members of Joint Campus Ministers, the Wellbeing Office, and the counsellors at the Rice Counseling Center if they needed guidance or support. Gorman also mentioned that staff and faculty of Rice University can contact the institute's Employee Assistance Program for any assistance.

According to her LinkedIn page, Claire Tracy was part of Rice University's Social Impact Committee, Rice Eclipse Finance Board, and Rice Women in Business.

The teenager is survived by her parents, Sean and Tammy Tracy. Stay tuned for more updates on Claire Tracy and her death.