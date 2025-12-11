Rookie Gabe Wai apologizes for his comments about women on The Challenge Reunion

Gabriel Wai (Image via Instagram/@gabewaifit)

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats reunion part one aired on Wednesday, December 10. One of the highlights of the reunion part one was Gabe Wai apologizing for his “rude comments towards the women” of The Challenge.

As Gabe broke down in tears, he apologized deeply for his actions and for what he had said in the house. He asked for everyone’s forgiveness, saying that he hoped everyone could look past his actions and words and could forgive him and could recognize his growth. Gabe added,

“I feel disappointed in myself.”

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats alum Gabe Wai opens up about “seeking therapy”

After a heartfelt apology to his fellow cast members, Gabe Wai revealed that he has started therapy. Gabe’s partner, Joanna Mannion, weighed in, saying that she is already seeing a change within him and acknowledged that Gabe is not a bad person, but simply treated her badly.

Later, Bananas asked Gabe about how much of this was Gabe’s decision to stake a claim on Nany, or was it about Theo’s influence on him. Gabe explained that it was his decision rather than influence from Theo. Gabe further pointed out that it was only 25% of his decision. Olivia soon defended her Theo’s move, as she said that “everyone plays the game differently”. However, Michaela was quick to call her out, as she revealed that these kinds of moves are the reason many of the Challengers dislike Olivia.

Gabe Wai apologises to Jonna Mannion in the reunion episode

While Gabe Wai issued an apology to everyone, he specifically asked for Jonna Mannion’s forgiveness. Wai admitted that his disrespectful behaviour towards Jonna was, in part, a projection of his own frustration about his performance on the show. Jonna quickly came up with an interesting response, saying,

“You're not a s--- person, you just treated me like s---.”

Michaela Bradshaw soon provides some insight on Gabe’s behaviour in the show, saying that he treated his partners badly because they were “Black women, as Leka Sodade also agreed that Gabe had an aggressive way of speaking to his Black female partners.” A few of the cast members also blamed Olivia and Theo, as they blamed them for encouraging Gabe to stake a claim. Olivia said:

“Why am I getting crucified for it? Gabe had been talking about staking a claim for days. This was not a surprise."

