The Challenge: Vets and New Threats reunion recap – Feuds heat up as cast revisits season drama

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats reunion part 1 aired on December 10, 2025, and the cast returned to review key moments from season 41.

The episode opened with a look back at Olivia Kaiser and Yeremi Hykel’s win, which became a major focus due to Olivia’s pregnancy during the final.

The reunion also addressed votes, alliances, and comments made in the house, giving viewers a clearer picture of how certain choices were made.

Host Devyn Simone guided the discussion and invited cast members to react to the season’s most talked-about scenes.

She also brought up comments made during the game, including Johnny Bananas’ statement that he “is the… ‘Challenge,’” which became a point of discussion among the veterans.

The cast also revisited conflicts involving Olivia, Bananas, Theo Campbell, and rookie Gabe Wai, with each person given the chance to explain their moves or words.

Part 1 of the reunion set up storylines for part 2, including unresolved tensions, strategic decisions, and the impact of personal relationships on gameplay.

The episode also confirmed updates that happened after filming, including Olivia and Theo welcoming a baby boy. Viewers were told to check back for more information as the story continues.

Olivia, Bananas, and the cast react to season decisions of The Challenge

The Challenge reunion moved into a segment focused on Olivia Kaiser and Johnny Bananas, whose rivalry was a major part of the season.

Olivia said she targeted Bananas because he called her a “snake” in the previous season. Bananas responded by saying he felt “hurt” when the other veterans voted him in.

Nany Gonzales then said Bananas “would have done the same,” which led to a discussion about loyalty among veteran players.

Devyn asked the cast to react to Bananas’ claim that he “is the… ‘Challenge.’” Several veterans, including CT Tamburello and Leroy Garrett, raised their hands to show agreement. CT later gave Bananas a cactus trophy, which became a noted moment of the episode.

The group then looked at how alliances shifted across the season and how personal history influenced decisions in the game.

The segment also revisited Olivia’s performance in the final. She confirmed she was several weeks pregnant during filming, and Devyn presented her with a “Challenge” onesie.

The cast acknowledged that Olivia and Yeremi’s win came after they overtook Sydney Segal and Turbo Çamkıran.

Part 1 closed this section by noting the final placements and how each team reached the end of the season.

Gabe Wai addresses his comments, and the cast responds

Another major part of The Challenge reunion focused on rookie Gabe Wai, who apologized for statements he made toward women in the house.

Through tears, Gabe said, “I am sorry for my actions,” and added that he hoped the cast would “see growth” in him since the season ended.

He told Devyn that he had started therapy after filming. Joanna Mannion, his partner, said she saw a change in him and noted that he “was not a bad person” but had treated her poorly during the season.

Bananas then asked Gabe how much of his decision to stake a claim on Nany was his own choice and how much came from Theo. Gabe said, “Only 25% was my decision,” which led to further discussion about influence among partners.

Olivia defended Theo’s gameplay by saying that everyone “plays the game differently,” while Michaela Bradshaw said moves like that were why many players reacted strongly to Olivia during the season.

The cast also discussed how new players approached strategy and how veterans shaped the direction of the game.

This segment ended with Devyn noting that part 2 of the reunion would continue, looking at game choices, partnerships, and unresolved issues among the cast.

