Is the Maggi capsule real or fake? Viral instant pill noodles video debunked

An influencer showed Maggi capsules (representative image). (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Maggi capsules are going viral on Instagram. Two content creators have made videos on it so far, adityasoni01_ and mehaklalwaniart. The former's video has garnered over 21 million views and more than 201,000 likes, while Mehak's video has gained over 4.5 million views and nearly 33,000 likes.

The viral Maggi videos show a small yellow capsule with the brand's name on it supposedly releasing instant noodles and seasoning into boiling water.

The influencer then cooked the noodles for some time and ate them. Aditya Soni even complimented the company's alleged new product.

The viral noodles capsule video is fake, and it was generated with AI. The content creator mentioned it in the caption. Maggi India's official Instagram account even commented under the video, jokingly asking influencers not to do such pranks.

"Pls don't celebrate April Fool's day in other months," the instant noodles company wrote.

Netizens called out Soni in the comment section, pointing out that the fork was bent at the end of the video, proving that ot was made with AI.

"It looks real until I saw fork," one netizen noted.

"AI gettin out of our hands," another Instagram user wrote.

Maggi's history explored

The popular instant noodles brand was founded by Julius Maggi, who was from Kemptthal, Switzerland, in 1884. His goal was to make quick and nutritious meals for working women who did not have enough time to cook for their families.

Julius created powdered pea and bean soup, then made liquid seasoning, bouillon cubes, and more ready-to-cook soups. Nestlé acquired the company in 1947. After Momofuku Ando, the founder of Nissin, invented instant noodles in 1958, Nestlé developed a similar product in the 1980s.

India has become the brand's biggest market over the years. Nestlé entered the country with its noodles in 1982. After years of campaigns, the company has secured itself in the instant food category.

Nestlé India shared a press release on October 16, 2025. The company announced its performance for the second quarter of the 2025-2026 financial year. Chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, Manish Tiwary, stated that domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, reaching Rs. 5411 crore.

Along with the Maggi seasoning packets and the noodles' Spicy range, Nestlé India's milk products, KitKat, Nescafé Gold, and Nescafé Roastery performed well this year.

According to Business Standard's June 18, 2024, report, the company reported sales of Rs 24,275 crore in the financial year 2023-24. The growth was mainly driven by the instant noodles and the popular seasoning, Masala-ae-Magic.

Nestlé India also sold 4.2 billion KitKats, turning India into its second biggest market. According to the news outlet, the Swiss multinational conglomerate planned to invest Rs 7,500 crore in the country over 2020-2025.

