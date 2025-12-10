The Kardashians star Kim shares a new behind-the-scenes look at her hangout with Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians featured in online conversations again after Kim Kardashian shared a new look at her hangout with Britney Spears and Khloe Kardashian.

On December 9, Kim posted an Instagram carousel that included an unseen angle of the selfie taken during their time together.

This new photo showed how the original image, first shared on November 14, was captured. In the updated angle, taken by Britney Spears’ assistant Cade Hudson,

Britney held the phone above the group while Kim and Khloe rested on either side of her. Kim did not repost the original selfie but placed the new angle within her carousel and used the caption “Selfie szn.”

The December 9 upload came weeks after Britney’s own Instagram Story, where she shared a clip from the same visit. In that clip, Britney spent time with Kim’s daughter, Chicago, and Khloe’s daughter, True.

She also wrote a message thanking the family for the time together. Kim’s carousel included additional selfies with her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, along with photos featuring Kris Jenner, MJ, and her nieces Stormi, True, and Dream.

The combination of images created a timeline that linked the group selfie to other moments from recent weeks.

Behind-the-scenes recap of the shared selfie from The Kardashians

The unseen angle in Kim’s December 9 carousel showed the layout of the selfie that first appeared on November 14. The photo revealed Britney lying between Kim and Khloe while holding the phone overhead.

Cade Hudson captured this moment from the side, showing how the group positioned themselves for the original picture. In the photo posted on November 14, Britney and Khloe stuck their tongues out while Kim made a peace sign.

Kim captioned that post “Calabasas Nights.” The updated angle did not change the scene but clarified how the earlier image was taken.

Britney also shared a short clip from the same night. In that clip, she spent time with Chicago and True. She wrote, “Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner,” adding another line describing the visit as meaningful.

The December 9 post linked these pieces by placing the unseen angle within a set of other family photos. Kim did not add new comments about the hangout, using only the caption “Selfie szn” for the full carousel.

The placement of the new angle suggested that Kim wanted to show how the moment was created while keeping the post focused on simple photo sharing.

Additional highlights from Kim’s December 9 carousel

The Kardashians star Kim’s December 9 carousel included more than the unseen selfie from the Britney hangout. It also featured several images with her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

These photos showed small moments from home and recent days. Farther into the carousel, Kim added selfies with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her great-grandmother MJ.

She also shared pictures with her nieces Stormi Webster, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian. All these images appeared together in one post with the same caption, “Selfie szn.”

Britney’s earlier comments added context to the timing of the visit. She wrote, “Such a warm, beautiful, kind family,” and thanked them for the evening. Her message connected the selfie to the larger gathering at Khloe’s home.

Kim’s December 9 post worked as a recap of multiple events, including the November 14 hangout and other family interactions.

The carousel did not follow a strict order but grouped different moments into one update. Kim did not provide an added explanation about the photos, and the caption remained the same for all images.

This made the unseen selfie one part of a collection that showed recent time with family and friends.

____________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.