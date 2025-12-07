What items made it onto The Kardashians' Kris Jenner's holiday gift guide? Details explored

Kris Jenner (Image via Getty)

It’s the holiday season, and The Kardashians alum Kris Jenner just unveiled a list of meaningful Amazon gift ideas. The picks are drawn from a wide range of items and categories.

These picks range from “hot-ticket kitchen essentials by Staub and Ninja to crowd-pleasing products from Lego and Ugg."

As Kris Jenner is known for her impressive gift-giving and hosting skills, she previously told E! News that she loves to send her guests home with some fabulous, fun gifts that they wouldn't have thought of themselves.

The Kardashians star Kris Jenner's complete gift guide

Lego Icons Set

Ceramic Dutch Over

Amazon kindle

Mininai Chunky Scarves

Collagen Mask

Insulated Water Bottle

Amazon Echo Spot

Disquette Slipper

Candy Cane Candle

When discussing gift-giving, the television personality has stated that gift-giving is her love language.

"I love to send my guests home with some fabulous, fun gift that they wouldn't have thought of themselves," Kris told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's just something festive and that your guests would love to take home with them. Then, they'll have a remembrance the following year."

Kris Jenner talks about building her own “Mausoleum”

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner said that she wants to “build her own mausoleum for the family to be buried in”. As the family members were discussing their preferred choice of whether they want to be buried or cremated, Kris Jenner said,

“Because I am this person who suffers from a tad of OCD and having things buttoned up and organized, I feel like it's my responsibility as the head of the family to get everybody on the same bandwagon to figure it out so that if something does happen, that we're prepared and nobody really has to panic. You have to take into consideration everybody's feelings."

