Meet the Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: An updated family guide

Kris Jenner with her kids and grandkids (Image via Instagram/@krisjenner)

The Kardashian-Jenners have expanded to a multigenerational dynasty, with Kris Jenner in charge of an ever-growing brood of grandchildren who are all famous from birth.

The children have become an important part of the continuing Kardashian-Jenner story as the famous siblings have built careers, brands and families of their own. Here’s an updated glimpse into the lives of all 13 and counting of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren.

Mason Dash Disick was born on December 14, 2009, and is the eldest of Kourtney Kardashian's kids with Scott Disick. He was born on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 8 and it was the fans' first introduction to the newer generation of Kardashian-Jenners.

Mason is followed by his sister Penelope Scotland Disick (born July 8, 2012). She has also made several appearances on her parents' social media.

It then came time for the youngest Disick sibling, Reign Aston Disick, to make his entrance on December 14, 2014, on older brother Mason’s birthday. He is already known for his unique hair looks.

Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, was born on November 10, 2016, and is his only child. Dream is a half sister to older brother King Cairo, the son of her mother Blac Chyna from a previous relationship.

A look into to the more well known Kardashian-Jenner kids belonging to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children, who are a major branch of the family tree. Their oldest daughter, North West (born June 15, 2013), has already made a name for herself thanks to her edgy comments and fashion-forward looks.

The son, whom Kim welcomed on December 5, 2015, has been more into sports, ranging from basketball to soccer. Their daughter Chicago West (born January 15, 2018) and son Psalm West (born May 9, 2019), their youngest child, were both born via surrogacy.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018 with rapper Travis Scott. Stormi made quick public appearances with her mother.

Her son, Aire Webster was born on February 2, 2022. Originally called Wolf, Aire’s name came out months after his birth in an apparent change of heart.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two children. Their daughter, True Thompson, was born on April 12, 2018, and has been a regular fixture in Khloé’s social media posts.

Their son, Tatum Robert Thompson, who was born in July 2022 through a surrogate, completed the family. His name, which was not publicly revealed until months after his birth, honors Khloé’s father, who died in 2003.

Now, with no fewer than 13 grandchildren, the Kardashian and Jenner's family on the whole just keeps getting larger and stays put as one of the most watched and followed families in entertainment.