Who joined Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in L.A.’s festive celebrity sightings this week? Details explored

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma stop by Apple Music Studios in LA for a live holiday Apple Music radio takeover on December 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Hollywood was abuzz this week with celeb sightings, as stars turned out for holiday parties, openings and end of the year celebrations. Some of the more noteworthy visits were Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, who visited Apple Music Studios, smiling for a photo, while getting in the holiday spirit by doing their live takeover on December 4.

Duff and Koma might have had the most festive outing, but they weren’t the only familiar faces out in Los Angeles. Also later the same day, newly engaged Miley Cyrus showed off her engagement ring while out in the city.

Miley Cyrus' engagement ring is by Los Angeles–based designer Jacquie Aiche.



A piece like this could easily hit the $450,000 mark🤩 pic.twitter.com/6ImbJEwaWX — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) December 3, 2025

The singer appeared relaxed and looking at the top of her game as she confirmed news of her engagement to musician Maxx Morando, creating quite a media stir.

Also in Los Angeles, Jacob Elordi attended the IndieWire Honors event, wearing a cool leather jacket and mingling with actors and filmmakers alike. Adam Sandler, his wife Jackie Sandler and Kristen Stewart also found themselves in front of the lens at the event, enjoying a chuckle on the red carpet.

Celebrities attend the screening of Dead Man’s Wire and other celebrity sightings across the country and in Los Angeles

Another group of familiar faces gathered for the Dead Man’s Wire screening at Brain Dead Studios. Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery, director Gus Van Sant and actor Patton Oswalt were among those at the event where fans had an opportunity to meet some of the creative forces behind the project.

Elsewhere, Mimi Rogers, Steve Buscemi and Cary Elwes attended a screening for the same film (hosted by Creative Artists Agency) on December 2 as the picture’s promo tour picked up in the City.

Down in Los Angeles, singer Audrey Hobert hosted a more modest gathering with Substack on December 3. The city also played home to Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed donning their holiday best at a festive affair hosted by Brother’s Bond Bourbon and 1 Hotel West Hollywood, setting the tone for the season of cheer.

not a laughing matter anymore whos gonna sell me a damn ticket for audrey hobert show in la 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/hYskpYRA9U — vik ☆ (@vikslftv) December 5, 2025

Outside of Los Angeles, the week included more star-studded appearances around the globe, from Zooey Deschanel enjoying a family screening in New York to Chris Pine and Jonathan Bailey suiting up for premieres in Rome, but Los Angeles was still a place with plenty of high-profile action.

Collectively, the sightings emphasise the ongoing position of the city as a central destination for entertainment affairs, particularly with Christmas being just around the corner.