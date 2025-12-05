Logan Paul claims his teammate saw a possible UAP shoot straight up into the sky above the marina in Puerto Rico

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Logan Paul warms up during the Prime Card Public Workout for KSI v Tommy Fury on October 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

On Friday, December 5, Logan Paul wrote a lengthy tweet about one of his team members spotting a potential UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) in the sky on Thursday evening.

Attaching a screenshot of his text message exchange with Jorge in his tweet, the podcaster spoke about an "Orb shoot straight up into the sky above the marina in Puerto Rico," which Jorge was convinced was an "hyper-advanced technology."

Yesterday at 6:29pm, my teammate Jorge texted me saying he’d just watched an Orb shoot straight up into the sky above the marina in Puerto Rico.



He was shaken, convinced he’d witnessed some kind of hyper-advanced technology



Today, totally randomly, we walked into a small local… pic.twitter.com/E3YhMnsflZ — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 4, 2025

Paul then connected that conversation to the next day, when the owner of a local pizza store he walked into mentioned a similar incident, describing it as "a bright light flying across the sky". The owner also provided him with a video he took of the sighting, which was timestamped around the same time as Jorge's text message to him.

Logan's tweet concluded by meeting the son of the pizza store owner - something the little one had wished for upon the UAP, believing it to be a star.

The tweet has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views.

​ Logan Paul suggests that President Trump could be present at John Cena's final WWE match

John Cena’s retirement tour ending with Donald Trump in Washington D.C. going to be a movie man pic.twitter.com/E9S1ET77e0 — Greeks For Trump (@GreeksForTrump) December 2, 2025

Elsewhere, Logan Paul has been making headlines for suggesting that President Trump might be making a surprise appearance at John Cena's final match.

According to Marca, Paul acknowledged conversations about Trump possibly attending the WWE star's retirement match, while stressing that nothing is confirmed yet. He said:

"We have talked about it... I have no idea. It seems like something that could happen. I think it'd be awesome. But I don't know how political the WWE wants to get, so I'm not sure."

For the unversed, John Cena's final match is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena next week, on December 13. It will mark the conclusion of his yearlong retirement tour, titled The Last Time Is Now.

WWE's CEO, Nick Khan praised Cena's attitude as "unparalleled" on the Impaulsive podcast, adding:

"He always does what's best for the business. There is never a 'this doesn't make me look good.' He and Triple H have been aligned on everything in this final run."

As the event nears, the prices for the final match have also been surging. On Wednesday, the cheapest seats in the arena were priced at $241 on Ticketmaster.

The opponent of the 17-time world champion for his final match will be disclosed on Friday evening on SmackDown.

