SteveWillDoIt calls Mike Majlak the "biggest loser ever" on Instagram after being kicked off Logan Paul's podcast

American YouTuber SteveWillDoIt took to Instagram and called Mike Majlak the "biggest loser ever." The remark was reportedly made after the YouTuber got kicked off Logan Paul's podcast. According to Unilad, Steve made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast particularly to make the announcement that he was unbanned from YouTube.

The outlet reported that the interview turned sour shortly after it started and Steve began having a conversation with hosts Majlak and Paul. Shortly after this happened, the YouTuber took to social media and posted stories on Instagram. In one story, Steve wrote,

"I called Big Mike cuz we are good friend... I said bro I'm so sorry I blacked out. I was on empty stomach it was mistake.. can we plz get a review.. @heybigmike response "I promise I got you. You can review it before posting." Biggest loser ever..."

In another story, Steve called Mike Majlak a bad person. The stories garnered attention on social media and began getting circulated on other platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. One such post was uploaded on X by the account with the username @viewsceo. As of now, the post garnered more than 200K views and 2.2K likes.

Several netizens shared their opinions on the situation.

SteveWillDoIt reportedly got up to leave the podcast just about 40 minutes after it started

The interview reportedly turned sour just around 40 minutes after it started. According to reports by Unilad, the situation got awkward, and Steve moved the mic away and shook hands with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak before seemingly preparing to leave. This was when Mike intervened and pointed out that the show was not over. To this, SteveWillDoIt responded, saying that he was done with it.

Reports by Dexerto suggested that Steve challenged the hosts to a Padel game. The YouTuber further included a $40,000 watch on line. This was when Steve made some remarks that couldn't be heard since they were censored out. However, the comments seemingly did not sit well with Logan Paul, who immediately responded by saying,

"Steve. I definitely have a line, I think you’ve reached the line, and I am going to ask you to chill a little bit."

He additionally said,

"Not even just for my sake, I can handle the jokes, right? Just careful, because I told you I hit my line."

SteveWillDoIt then said something else that again was censored and thus could not be heard. This prompted Mike Majlak to intervene and declare that the interview was over and they would wrap it up.

"Alright, grab him, let's go, it's done. Thank you for coming on Steve, we appreciate it," said Mike Majlak.

After Steve left the set, Logan Paul discussed the YouTuber and said that he wondered how the former was never beaten up. It is unclear as to what comments Steve made that angered the podcast hosts so much. Paul added that he would have "slapped" Steve if he was not invited to the podcast in the first place.

According to Unilad, while the hosts seemed angry at Steve, many viewers sided with Steve in the comment section. As of now, no statement has been issued by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak in response to SteveWillDoIt's Instagram stories.