Who is Jonathan Peternel? Son of Megachurch Pastor Nathan Peternel arrested over alleged internet crimes against children

Pastor Nathan Peternel with his son Jonathan Peternel (Image via Facebook/Nathan Peternel)

Jonathan Peternel of Indiana was arrested on Thursday, October 23, and was charged with various felony counts, including child exploitation and other crimes involving minors.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to child abuse allegations. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Over a month after he was apprehended, the case has seen a renewed interest, following Crime Junkie Podcast host Ashley Flowers' TikTok and Instagram videos discussing the lack of media coverage. The podcaster, author, and entrepreneur pointed out that no one she knew had heard of the news story about Jonathan Peternel. Flowers captioned her post:

“The only way to get the word out about this is for you to share this post! ESPECIALLY IF YOU LIVE IN INDIANA! The fact that no one in Indianapolis even knows this whole true crime story tells me everything I need to know about the people running this state. I'm gonna be watching this case like a hawk. Consider this the beginning.”

Flowers pointed out that Jonathan Peternel is the son of Nathan Peternel, lead pastor of all Indiana-based multicampus Life Church. According to his Facebook, the accused is a native of Pendleton, where one of the campuses of his father’s megachurch is located.

The Christian Post reported in October that Jonathan is a member of the Indiana National Guard. Furthermore, he informed the officers at the time of his arrest that he had served as a Black Hawk helicopter mechanic in Shelbyville.

According to Nathan Peternel’s past Facebook posts, Jonathan completed his basic combat training in 2021 and graduated from Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He went to Fort Eustis/Langley in Virginia for advanced individual training to learn how to repair helicopters.

Life Church and Nathan Peternel previously addressed Jonathan’s arrest

Fishers Police Department announced the arrest of the 24-year-old National Guard member on October 23 on behalf of the Hamilton County Metro ICAC Task Force. The authorities revealed that Jonathan Peternel was investigated after the task force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The 24-year-old was suspected of possessing obscene material involving minors. Fishers Police Department shared:

“Detectives with the Hamilton County Metro ICAC Task Force served a search warrant on the suspect’s Snapchat account, where more Child Sex Abuse Material was discovered, along with evidence that Peternel was disseminating videos to other users.”

The department claimed that Peternel allegedly possessed 200 files of explicit material. Fisher police said:

“Some of this included sadomasochistic child abuse, children that appeared to be drugged or intoxicated while being abused, violent child molestation, and photorealistic AI-generated photos of nude pregnant toddlers.”

After his arrest, Jonathan Peternel was booked at the Madison County Jail. Life Church also addressed the detention in a Facebook post, which read:

“We are deeply saddened by the recent allegations involving Pastor Nathan’s adult son, Jonathan, and our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by this difficult situation.”

The megachurch’s social media team added:

“We want to acknowledge the pain and confusion that many may be feeling right now, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to integrity, transparency, and healing during this time. We are praying for justice, healing, and peace for all who have been impacted. We ask for your continued prayers and support as we navigate this challenging time.”

According to Julie Roys of The Roys Report, Nathan Peternel also spoke about his son’s arrest while addressing a congregation in Noblesville. The pastor got emotional during his speech and described Jonathan’s actions as “a wicked sin.”

Nathan Peternel also mentioned the authorities' alleged discovery of intimate photos and videos of him and his wife, Christina, in their son’s possession and said:

“And though what occurs within marriage is not sinful, some may see that as unwise and reflecting poor choices on our part and we hear you and we understand.”

The pastor asserted that he and his wife are devastated and asserted:

“We take the protection of children and vulnerable individuals incredibly seriously. It's both a personal conviction that we have and it is a core value of this church. And I'm deeply aware that amongst our church family, there are people who are survivors.”

Nathan Peternel stated that he, his family, and the church “stand firmly for justice.” He reiterated that the kids’ safety and protection are their top priority, and they stand with the victims.

Weeks after Pastor Nathan Peternel’s speech at the megachurch campus, Ashley Flowers talked about the case, criticizing its lack of media coverage. She also mentioned Peternel’s connection with Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, with whom he hosts a podcast titled "Jesus, Sex, and Politics."

Flowers called out Beckwith, who also serves as Life Church’s Noblesville campus pastor, for his political stance. In the video, she also mentioned the allegations against Nathan Peternel, who has been accused of inappropriate behavior by former young female members of Life Church, as reported by 24Sight News.